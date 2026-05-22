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Home > Education News > JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet Released at cportal.jeeadv.ac.in; Check Answer Key Date, Result Time and Score Calculation Details

JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet Released at cportal.jeeadv.ac.in; Check Answer Key Date, Result Time and Score Calculation Details

The Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the response sheet for the JEE Advanced 2026.

JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet
JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 12:36 IST

The Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the response sheet for the JEE Advanced 2026 on the official candidate portal. Candidates appearing for the engineering entrance exam now have to log in to the cportal.jeeadv.ac.in to download their response sheet. The response sheet will display the answers marked by the candidates on the paper and will enable them to calculate their marks before the declaration of the official result. They will have to provide the registration number, date of birth, and mobile number to log in and view the response sheet on the website. 

How to download JEE Advanced response sheet

Candidates can download the response sheet from the portal of the JEE Advanced candidate portal by entering their login credentials. Students can simply visit the official website of the exam. After logging in using the credentials, the candidates need to click the response sheet link on the homepage, and the response sheet will be displayed on the screen.

It is important for the candidates to save and download more than one copy of the response sheet, as it will help them during the counselling and when they are estimating their probable marks.

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What information is included in the response sheet for JEE Advanced

The response sheet is a computer-generated form that includes all the answers chosen by the candidate during the exam.

The candidate can use the response sheet to compare his/her answer with that of the answer key released by IIT Roorkee for calculating the likely score before the results are announced. The response sheet does not include the correct answers. Candidates must compare their answers carefully with the answer key released by IIT.

When will the JEE Advanced 2026 answer key be released

It has been announced that the provisional answer key for JEE Advanced 2026 will be released by IIT Roorkee on May 25 as per the official schedule.

Candidates can access the answer key through the official website jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates will be given an opportunity to challenge the provisional answer key if they come across any discrepancies in any answer.

The objection window will stay open till May 26. IIT Roorkee will analyse all the challenges received from the candidates and will issue the final answer key. 

How can candidates calculate JEE Advanced 2026 score

Candidates should calculate marked points carefully, especially for negative marking and questions carrying partial marking. Candidates can also calculate JEE Advanced marks using our score calculation tools developed for Paper 1 and 2, respectively. The score calculation tools are best guess based on official marking schemes and answer keys released earlier.

What is the expected JEE Advanced 2026 rank

In addition to the response sheet, several coaching centres have released their unofficial answer keys. Candidates can use them to estimate their scores for the first time. In just a few days after the response sheet release, many coaching institutions have also estimated marks versus rank. Earlier estimates show that marks above 300 can put the candidates in the top 10 ranks, while marks between 118 to 150 can give ranks up to the top 10,000.

However, experts have warned that there can be variations in cut-off and rank distribution based on paper difficulty and overall candidates performance this year.

What is the JEE Advanced 2026 result date

IIT Roorkee has announced that the JEE Advanced 2026 result will be announced on June 1 at 10am. It’s now possible for the candidates to check the scorecard online after using their login credentials. The result will show the subject-wise scores, total score, candidate qualification status, if any, and All India rank of the qualified candidates. JEE Advanced is conducted for admission to Bachelor of Engineering programmes in the Indian Institutes of Technology and a few other participating institutes across India. 

Also Read: Haryana Summer Vacation 2026 Latest Update: Schools Across State Likely To Remain Closed Till June 30 Amid Severe Heatwave Conditions, Check Full Holiday Schedule Here

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JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet Released at cportal.jeeadv.ac.in; Check Answer Key Date, Result Time and Score Calculation Details
Tags: IIT Roorkee JEE AdvancedJEE Advanced 2026 answer keyJEE Advanced 2026 response sheetJEE Advanced response sheet 2026JEE Advanced result 2026

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JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet Released at cportal.jeeadv.ac.in; Check Answer Key Date, Result Time and Score Calculation Details

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JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet Released at cportal.jeeadv.ac.in; Check Answer Key Date, Result Time and Score Calculation Details
JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet Released at cportal.jeeadv.ac.in; Check Answer Key Date, Result Time and Score Calculation Details
JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet Released at cportal.jeeadv.ac.in; Check Answer Key Date, Result Time and Score Calculation Details
JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet Released at cportal.jeeadv.ac.in; Check Answer Key Date, Result Time and Score Calculation Details

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