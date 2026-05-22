Delhi NCR Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Temperature Broke The Record & AQI Worsens Across NCR Regions

Delhi Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Delhi is currently facing extreme weather conditions and is currently facing high temperature in the national capital and around the NCR Regions. As told by the Indian Metrological department (IMD), In several parts of Delhi the temperature has risen up to 46°C, while some region has been expected to touch nearly 44°C in the coming days as told by the IMD. Weather experts has said that strong dry northwesterly winds, clear skies, and the continuation of heatwave like condition is the cause of this rise in temperature. Government authorities have issued a Orange alert warning residence about this extreme heat conditions likely to last or even intensify through the end of this week as predicted by the weather experts. many areas including Safdarjung, Ridge, Ayanagar, Palam, Rohini, Dwarka, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad are suffering from intense heat and are getting too much heat from the sun it can cause some serious illness for the people living in these places and the authorities have advised the citizens to stay hydrated and to stay indoor and only move out when it’s urgent.

Delhi Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset

Delhi Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Safdarjung 44°C Severe heatwave conditions 05:27 AM 07:04 PM 11:20 PM 09:46 AM Ridge 46°C Extreme daytime heat 05:27 AM 07:04 PM 11:20 PM 09:46 AM Ayanagar 46°C Scorching hot weather 05:28 AM 07:05 PM 11:21 PM 09:47 AM Palam 45°C Hot and dry winds 05:28 AM 07:05 PM 11:21 PM 09:47 AM Rohini 44°C Sunny with intense heat 05:27 AM 07:04 PM 11:20 PM 09:46 AM Dwarka 44°C Dry atmospheric conditions 05:28 AM 07:05 PM 11:21 PM 09:47 AM Connaught Place 43°C Harsh summer weather 05:27 AM 07:04 PM 11:20 PM 09:46 AM Lajpat Nagar 43°C Hot and uncomfortable 05:27 AM 07:04 PM 11:20 PM 09:46 AM

In the above paragraph we can see how Delhi is suffering from this intense weather condition as we can see the temperature is going up-to 46°C and the lowest temperature is 43°C.

Noida Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Area in Noida Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Sector 18 43°C Heatwave conditions 05:25 AM 07:02 PM 11:14 PM 09:39 AM Sector 62 44°C Hot and dry winds 05:25 AM 07:02 PM 11:14 PM 09:39 AM Pari Chowk 44°C Severe daytime heat 05:26 AM 07:03 PM 11:15 PM 09:40 AM Noida Extension 43°C Sunny and uncomfortable 05:25 AM 07:02 PM 11:14 PM 09:39 AM Botanical Garden 42°C Dry atmospheric conditions 05:25 AM 07:02 PM 11:14 PM 09:39 AM

As we can see in the Noida region the highest temperature is 44°C and the lowest is 42°C and the people of Noida are suffering from this intense heatwave situation.

Gurugram Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Area in Gurugram Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Cyber City 44°C Severe heatwave conditions 05:29 AM 07:06 PM 11:22 PM 09:48 AM Sohna Road 45°C Extremely hot weather 05:29 AM 07:06 PM 11:22 PM 09:48 AM MG Road 44°C Dry hot winds continue 05:29 AM 07:06 PM 11:22 PM 09:48 AM Sector 29 43°C Sunny with harsh heat 05:28 AM 07:05 PM 11:21 PM 09:47 AM Golf Course Road 44°C Hot atmospheric conditions 05:29 AM 07:06 PM 11:22 PM 09:48 AM

As we can see, the highest temperature in Gurugram is 45°C, and the lowest is 43 °C. As we can see, the temperature in the Gurugram area is not changing much as it is the same.

Why Is Delhi Witnessing Extreme Heatwave Conditions?

Weather experts believe that these extreme heatwave like condition in Delhi is because of these factors:

Weather Factor Impact Dry Desert Winds Intensify heatwave conditions Clear Skies Increase direct solar heating Low Moisture Levels Reduce the cooling effect Warm Night Temperatures Increase public discomfort Heatwave Circulation Push temperatures above normal

The IMD has warned that the same temperature may remain for several days and has told the residents to prepare for the worst, as the temperature can get bad too in the coming days.

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Traffic & Daily Life?

Sector Affected Expected Impact Road Traffic Heat discomfort during travel Flights Heat haze may affect visibility Outdoor Workers Higher heatstroke risk Daily Life Severe afternoon discomfort Power Demand Electricity demand is rising sharply

As we can see, the heatwave situation in Delhi is getting worse. These things are affecting the life of the residents in Delhi, as the main problem is electric outage in Delhi is caused by the intense heat, and residents in Delhi are suffering because of it.

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast For Delhi NCR?

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend 22 May 2026 32°C – 46°C Severe heatwave conditions 23 May 2026 32°C – 46°C Hot winds continue 24 May 2026 32°C – 47°C Extreme daytime heat likely 25 May 2026 31°C – 46°C Warm nights continue 26 May 2026 31°C – 45°C Dry atmospheric conditions 27 May 2026 30°C – 45°C Slight cloud formation possible 28 May 2026 30°C – 44°C Heatwave remains active 29 May 2026 30°C – 44°C Humidity may slightly increase 30 May 2026 29°C – 43°C Dusty winds possible 31 May 2026 29°C – 42°C Pre-monsoon signs may appear 1 June 2026 28°C – 42°C Cloud activity likely 2 June 2026 28°C – 41°C Gusty winds and humidity rise 3 June 2026 27°C – 40°C Slight relief possible 4 June 2026 27°C – 39°C Cloud cover may increase 5 June 2026 27°C – 39°C Heat intensity may reduce gradually

As we can see, the temperature is going down in the coming days for Delhi, and citizens can have some relief in the coming days.

When Will Monsoon Arrive In Delhi?

According to the weather experts Delhi may expect its monsoon to be start from the end week of June or the first week of July as it is the normal day of the monsoon arrival in the capital and the weather experts have predicted that residence may experience the arrival of pre monsoon from the end week of May to the first week of July and can see the changes in weather like slow humid wind and thunderstorm activity and also slow rain can be expected in the coming days.

Monsoon Update Expected Timeline Pre-Monsoon Activity Begins Late May 2026 Thunderstorm Chances Increase Early June 2026 Expected Monsoon Arrival Late June to Early July Current Weather Pattern Severe heatwave and dry winds

Why Is AQI Rising In Delhi During Heatwave Conditions?

The ongoing Heatwave like condition is causing the AQI Air quality index to get worsen more as it is already in it’s worse state in Delhi but because of this intense heat, dust-laden winds, rising temperatures, and low moisture levels, are trapping the pollutants closer to the surface and causing the AQI to worsen more and will only get worse in the coming days. one another thing that contribute the this worsening AQI is the dust particles coming from the deserts of Rajasthan and because of the absence of Monsoon season it is causing the dust particles to stay in the air and is causing the worsening of AQI.

AQI Factor Impact On Delhi Air Quality Dry Hot Winds Carry dust particles into NCR Lack of Rainfall Pollutants remain trapped Extreme Heat Increases ozone formation Low Moisture Levels Reduces the natural cooling effect Construction & Traffic Pollution Worsens AQI further

Health experts have advised the residents to stay at home and avoid going out in this weather as it will cause some breathing issues and also some worse effects on the residents.

Also read: Chennai Weather Report Today 22 May : IMD Warns of Thunderstorms, High Humidity & Early Pre-Monsoon Signs Across Key Areas Velachery