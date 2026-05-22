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Home > Tech and Auto News > New Honda City 2026 Facelift: Price In India, Variants, Mileage & Hybrid Engine Details

New Honda City 2026 Facelift: Price In India, Variants, Mileage & Hybrid Engine Details

Honda has launched the 2026 Honda City facelift in India with a refreshed design, new features, and unchanged engine options. Prices start at Rs 12 lakh, while the hybrid variant costs Rs 21 lakh.

Honda City 2026
Honda City 2026

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 14:47 IST

Japanese automobile manufacturing company Honda has introduced the all new 2026 Honda City in India. This is the second mid-lifecycle update for the fifth-generation City which was launched in 2020. After the 2023 update, the sedan has now a more comprehensive makeover with a completely redone fascia and more features on the inside, but in terms of engine and power the sedan remains the same. The Honda City has the distinction of being the longest running nameplate on Indian roads.

As before, the City continues to be available in four trims i.e., SV, V, ZX, and ZX+, and the hybrid is only limited to the top ZX+ variant. The company has remained the base price unchanged. However, the top ZX+ petrol-CVT variant is now more expensive by Rs 1.08 lakh and the City e:HEV also sees a price hike of Rs 1 lakh.

New Honda City 2026 Facelift Launch Date in India 

The 2026 Honda City facelift was officially launched in India on 22 May 2026. Honda chose to bring this update out quickly after the 2023 facelift, signalling that competition in the mid-size sedan space is pushing the company to stay fresh and relevant. 

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New Honda City 2026 Expected Price in India 

The introductory prices start at Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base SV manual variant. Here is the full price list:

Variant Price
SV 1.5 Petrol MT Rs 12 lakh
V 1.5 Petrol MT Rs 13.30 lakh
V 1.5 Petrol CVT Rs 14.30 lakh
ZX 1.5 Petrol MT Rs 15.26 lakh
ZX 1.5 Petrol CVT Rs 16.26 lakh
ZX+ 1.5 Petrol MT Rs 16.15 lakh
ZX+ 1.5 Petrol CVT Rs 17.15 lakh
ZX+ e:HEV Strong Hybrid Rs 21 lakh

Honda City 2026 Facelift Variants Explained 

The City comes in four variants: SV, V, ZX, and ZX+. The SV is the entry level option and is only available with a manual gearbox. As you move up the trim ladder, you get more features and the option of a CVT automatic. The hybrid powertrain is only limited to the top ZX+ trim only, and it comes at a premium of around Rs 4 lakh over the ZX+ petrol CVT.

What’s New in Honda City 2026 Facelift? 

The biggest visual change is at the front. The City now gets sleeker headlamps with a two-part LED DRL signature that is connected by a light bar running across a new honeycomb grille. Honda says the headlights now throw light farther and wider than the outgoing model. The bumper also gets a wider central air intake along with triangular intakes at the corners for a sharper look. At the rear, there is a new two-tone bumper with edge-placed reflectors and a body-coloured faux diffuser. The side profile stays largely the same, though the new dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels are a welcome change.

Honda City 2026 Interior & Cabin Features 

On the inside, the changes are more subtle. The most noticeable upgrade is the new 10.1-inch touchscreen, which protrudes slightly from the dashboard rather than sitting flush. The dual-tone cabin theme, AC vents, centre console, and part-digital instrument cluster are all carried over. Honda has wisely kept tactile buttons and dials for the HVAC and steering controls, which makes daily use much easier. New additions include a 360-degree camera and front ventilated seats. Other features on offer include an 8-speaker sound system, ambient lighting, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging, a sunroof, and a rear windscreen sunshade.

Honda City 2026 Hybrid Engine & Mileage Details 

The City e:HEV strong hybrid uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with two electric motors and an e-CVT gearbox. It produces 126 hp and 253 Nm of torque. Honda claims a fuel efficiency of 27.26 km per litre with this powertrain, which is genuinely impressive for a sedan of this size. Honda is also offering a new 5-year warranty on all hybrid components, which adds peace of mind for buyers worried about long-term costs. 

Honda City 2026 Safety Features & ADAS Technology 

Safety remains a strong suit for the City. It continues with a Level 2 ADAS suite that includes features like lane watch camera, rain sensing wipers, and hill-start assist. The car also comes with 6 airbags as standard across variants, which is good to see in a segment where some rivals still treat airbags as optional extras.

Honda City 2026 vs Hyundai Verna vs Skoda Slavia vs VW Virtus 

The mid-size sedan space is still active despite SUVs dominating the market. The Hyundai Verna was recently updated with a minor refresh of its own, while the Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus are both reportedly due for facelifts soon. The City’s hybrid option still gives it a unique advantage here, since none of its direct rivals currently offer a strong hybrid variant. For buyers focused on fuel efficiency and long-term running costs, the City e:HEV remains the strongest choice in the segment. 

Honda City 2026 Colour Options & Exterior Shades 

Honda has added a new black exterior colour to the 2026 City lineup. The five existing colour options from the previous model continue to be available, giving buyers a total of six shades to choose from. 

Honda City 2026 Boot Space, Dimensions & Comfort 

The 2026 City retains the same body dimensions as before. The sedan offers a comfortable boot and a rear seat that works well for three adults on shorter trips. The front ventilated seats, now available on higher trims, are a welcome addition for Indian summers and make a real difference on longer drives.

Honda City 2026 Booking, Waiting Period & Delivery Details 

The 2026 Honda City is now available at Honda dealerships across India. Bookings are open and deliveries have begun. Waiting periods may vary by variant and city, so it is worth checking with your local dealer, especially for the hybrid ZX+ which tends to see stronger demand.

Should You Buy the New Honda City 2026 Facelift?

If you were already considering the Honda City, the 2026 update makes the decision easier. The fresher face, better features, and the addition of a 360-degree camera and front ventilated seats add real value. The engine options and core driving experience remain unchanged, which is not a bad thing since the City has always been smooth, refined, and reliable. 

The base price being held at Rs 12 lakh is a genuine positive. The price increase only affects the top petrol CVT and hybrid variants, and given the feature additions, it feels justified. For buyers who want the best fuel economy and do not mind spending a bit more upfront, the e:HEV at Rs 21 lakh continues to be the most compelling version of the City that Honda sells in India.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Plans Price Hike Across Models Due To Higher Production Costs

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New Honda City 2026 Facelift: Price In India, Variants, Mileage & Hybrid Engine Details
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New Honda City 2026 Facelift: Price In India, Variants, Mileage & Hybrid Engine Details

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New Honda City 2026 Facelift: Price In India, Variants, Mileage & Hybrid Engine Details
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