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Home > Regionals News > Video: Muslim Man Caught Taking Photos Of Women From Back At Railway Station, Over 1000 Pics Found On Phone

Video: Muslim Man Caught Taking Photos Of Women From Back At Railway Station, Over 1000 Pics Found On Phone

A viral video showing an elderly Muslim man secretly taking inappropriate photos of women at an Indian railway station has created outrage on social media. Reports and posts are claiming that more than 1,000 images were spotted on his phone.

Video: Muslim Man Caught Taking Photos Of Women From Back At Railway Station, Over 1000 Pics Found On Phone (Image: X)
Video: Muslim Man Caught Taking Photos Of Women From Back At Railway Station, Over 1000 Pics Found On Phone (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-22 14:18 IST

An elderly muslim man was caught taking pictures of women at a railway station in India in a video that has gone viral on social media, sparking a lot of outrage. A woman and a few commuters can be seen who are confronting the man and basically demanding that he return his phone, after they caught him taking photos of other women from behind without their permission. According to the video, one can see the photo gallery with more than 1,000 photos of various women were discovered on the device. The entire clip has now created a uproar online, with many people calling for severe punishment for voyeurism, including harassment in public.

Watch The Video



The video reportedly has a scene where commuters sort of ring around the accused person , and then it moves to a woman standing there face to face with him, insisting that he hand over his phone. After that, the whole episode has brought up the concern of women about safety in public areas where people naturally gather in big crowds, like railway stations or other public transport hubs. Plenty of social media users seemed to applaud the woman for speaking up and confronting him, rather than staying quiet. Others also asked for stronger surveillance to be put in places like Railway stations and bus stops, for tougher penalties, and for police to react faster when it comes to harassment or voyeurism occurring in public spaces. In the video, we can see a policewoman taking him away from the scene but nothing specific has been made public by authorities about whether the man was stopped, picked up, or charged after the confrontation .

Social Media Reaction

The safety experts recommend that if any incident of weird or odd behaviour is witnessed, it should be reported as soon as possible; perhaps at a station or even within trains; this could be done by calling out or alerting the Railway Protection Force (RPF) or the Government Railway Police (GRP). Passengers who need instant assistance for a situation that feels unsafe have emergency help numbers like 182 or 1512, plus apps like Railway Madad, to assist them. 

(NewsX cannot verify the authenticity of the video)

Also Read: Viral Video: Chaos Erupts After Hostel Owner’s Son Enters Girls’ Room At 2 AM In UP’s Prayagraj

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Video: Muslim Man Caught Taking Photos Of Women From Back At Railway Station, Over 1000 Pics Found On Phone
Tags: indian railwaysPublic HarassmentRailway Station Incidentsocial media viralviral newsviral videoVoyeurism CaseWomen Safety

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Video: Muslim Man Caught Taking Photos Of Women From Back At Railway Station, Over 1000 Pics Found On Phone

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Video: Muslim Man Caught Taking Photos Of Women From Back At Railway Station, Over 1000 Pics Found On Phone
Video: Muslim Man Caught Taking Photos Of Women From Back At Railway Station, Over 1000 Pics Found On Phone
Video: Muslim Man Caught Taking Photos Of Women From Back At Railway Station, Over 1000 Pics Found On Phone
Video: Muslim Man Caught Taking Photos Of Women From Back At Railway Station, Over 1000 Pics Found On Phone

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