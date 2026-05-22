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Home > Regionals News > Bangalore Flash Flood Report Today (22 May 2026): Heavy Rain, Waterlogging, Traffic Jams Hit Whitefield, Silk Board, Bellandur & KR Circle

Bangalore Flash Flood Report Today (22 May 2026): Heavy Rain, Waterlogging, Traffic Jams Hit Whitefield, Silk Board, Bellandur & KR Circle

Bengaluru Flash Flood Report Today (22 May 2026): Bengaluru is going to suffer from flash floods in the coming days and is disturbing metro and other services in Bengaluru region.

Bengaluru Flash Flood Report Today (22 May 2026): Whitefield, Silk Board, Bellandur & KR Circle Face Severe Waterlogging After Heavy Rain (AI Generated image)
Bengaluru Flash Flood Report Today (22 May 2026): Whitefield, Silk Board, Bellandur & KR Circle Face Severe Waterlogging After Heavy Rain (AI Generated image)

Published By: Pranav Jha
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-22 13:51 IST

Bangalore Flash Flood Report Today (22 May 2026): Bengaluru is witnessing a change in it’s weather conditions as heavy rainfall, frequent lightning activity and high winds are continuing to affect several parts of the city and blocking roads and slowing down the metro which is affecting the work of people commuting from one place to another and is making work difficult for the residence of Bengaluru. As told by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rise in humidity level and moisture level are the things that are contributing to frequent showers and sudden weather changes in the Karnataka region and in Bengaluru which can also cause the happening of a flood like situation. Several areas in the city is facing heavy rainfall accompanied by high wind and lightning, and this has caused some discomfort for the people of Bengaluru like traffic jams, water logging because of rain and also slow movement of vehicles cause of traffic jams during office hours, people of Bengaluru are also facing humid and moisty weather even and are suffering from heat even when the temperature is relatively low. Weather experts believe that this change in weather can cause more unstable conditions for the people of these regions on the coming days and a flood like situation may arose in the coming days.

Bengaluru Live Rainfall & Weather Conditions

Bengaluru Region Temperature Weather Condition
Whitefield 24°C Heavy rain and waterlogging
Silk Board 25°C Traffic congestion due to flooding
Bellandur 24°C Flash flood-like situation
HSR Layout 25°C Thunderstorms and strong winds
Koramangala 24°C Roads submerged after rain
Marathahalli 24°C Severe waterlogging reported
KR Circle 23°C Underpass flooding continues
Electronic City 25°C Heavy showers and cloudy skies

As we can see in the above table these are the areas of Bengaluru which are suffering from the change in weather, to get a more clear picture let us divide these areas in different tables

Whitefield Live Weather & Flood Situation

Area in Whitefield Temperature Weather Condition Situation
ITPL Main Road 24°C Heavy rainfall continues Severe traffic congestion
Hoodi Junction 24°C Thunderstorms active Waterlogging reported
Varthur Road 25°C Cloudy with heavy showers Slow vehicle movement
Brookefield Area 24°C Rainfall and gusty winds Local flooding
Kadugodi 24°C Flash flood-like conditions Roads submerged

Silk Board Live Weather & Flood Situation

Area in Silk Board Temperature Weather Condition Situation
Silk Board Junction 25°C Intense rainfall activity Massive traffic jam
BTM Layout 25°C Heavy showers continue Water accumulation
Madiwala 24°C Thunderstorm conditions Slow traffic movement
Bommanahalli 24°C Gusty winds and rain Local flooding
HSR Layout Border 25°C Cloudy with lightning Waterlogging continues

Bellandur Live Weather & Flood Situation

Area in Bellandur Temperature Weather Condition Situation
Bellandur Lake Area 24°C Heavy rainfall Severe flooding reported
Outer Ring Road 24°C Thunderstorms active Traffic disruptions
Eco Space Junction 25°C Gusty winds continue Waterlogging on roads
Green Glen Layout 24°C Cloudy with showers Flood-like situation
Devarabeesanahalli 24°C Rainfall intensifies Vehicles stranded

KR Circle Live Weather & Flood Situation

Area in KR Circle Temperature Weather Condition Situation
KR Circle Underpass 23°C Heavy rain continues Underpass flooded
Mysore Bank Area 24°C Thunderstorm activity Traffic movement affected
Corporation Circle 23°C Continuous rainfall Waterlogging persists
Cubbon Park Area 24°C Cloudy and windy Slow vehicle movement
Hudson Circle 23°C Rain and lightning Flash flooding reported

Koramangala Live Weather & Flood Situation

Area in Koramangala Temperature Weather Condition Situation
80 Feet Road 24°C Heavy rainfall activity Waterlogging on roads
Sony Signal Area 25°C Thunderstorms active Traffic congestion
Forum Mall Area 24°C Gusty winds continue Local flooding
ST Bed Layout 24°C Cloudy with rain Drain overflow reported
Ejipura Junction 24°C Rainfall intensifies Vehicle movement slow

these were some prominent areas of Bengaluru and their inner parts.

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Why Is Bengaluru Facing Flash Flood Situations?

Bengaluru is facing flash flood situations because of short-duration rainfall, moisture-rich winds, rapid urbanisation, blocked drainage systems, and overflowing stormwater drains are causing this flood situation in Bengaluru and causing the residence discomfort.

Weather Factor Impact
Heavy Pre-Monsoon Rain Causes sudden flooding
Poor Drainage Systems Waterlogging increases rapidly
Thunderstorms Intensify rainfall activity
Urban Congestion Slows water drainage
Strong Winds Damage infrastructure and uproot trees

Weather experts have predicted that this kind of weather situation is going to last long in the coming days for Bengaluru.

How Is Rainfall Affecting Daily Life In Bengaluru?

Sector Affected Expected Impact
Road Traffic Massive traffic congestion across IT corridors
Metro Services Minor delays possible
Flights Delays during thunderstorms
Office Commute Slow movement across city
Residential Areas Waterlogging in low-lying regions

Authorities have advised the citizens to avoid going out during lightning showers and to also not use electronic device during thunderstorm because it can cause them to be electrified by lightning in worst case scnerio.

What Is The 15-Day Weather Forecast For Bengaluru?

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend
22 May 2026 22°C – 25°C Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms
23 May 2026 22°C – 26°C Strong winds and showers likely
24 May 2026 21°C – 25°C Waterlogging risk continues
25 May 2026 21°C – 24°C Thunderstorm activity active
26 May 2026 22°C – 26°C Rainfall intensity may reduce
27 May 2026 22°C – 27°C Cloudy skies continue
28 May 2026 22°C – 27°C Moderate rainfall likely
29 May 2026 21°C – 26°C Gusty winds possible
30 May 2026 21°C – 26°C Cloud cover remains active
31 May 2026 21°C – 25°C Frequent rain spells expected
1 June 2026 20°C – 25°C Heavy cloud formation
2 June 2026 20°C – 24°C Thunderstorms likely
3 June 2026 20°C – 24°C Rainfall activity continues
4 June 2026 21°C – 25°C Humidity levels rise
5 June 2026 21°C – 26°C Weather remains unstable

Weather experts believe that this kind of situation is going to last for a long time in Bengaluru and in Karnataka region so to be prepared for worst in the future.

Also read: Delhi NCR Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Temperature Broke The Record & AQI Worsens Across NCR Regions

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Bangalore Flash Flood Report Today (22 May 2026): Heavy Rain, Waterlogging, Traffic Jams Hit Whitefield, Silk Board, Bellandur & KR Circle
Tags: bengaluru flash floodbengaluru flood reportelectronic city weatherindiranagar forecastkoramangala weather todaywhitefield rain alert

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Bangalore Flash Flood Report Today (22 May 2026): Heavy Rain, Waterlogging, Traffic Jams Hit Whitefield, Silk Board, Bellandur & KR Circle
Bangalore Flash Flood Report Today (22 May 2026): Heavy Rain, Waterlogging, Traffic Jams Hit Whitefield, Silk Board, Bellandur & KR Circle
Bangalore Flash Flood Report Today (22 May 2026): Heavy Rain, Waterlogging, Traffic Jams Hit Whitefield, Silk Board, Bellandur & KR Circle
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