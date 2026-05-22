Bangalore Flash Flood Report Today (22 May 2026): Heavy Rain, Waterlogging, Traffic Jams Hit Whitefield, Silk Board, Bellandur & KR Circle

Bangalore Flash Flood Report Today (22 May 2026): Bengaluru is witnessing a change in it’s weather conditions as heavy rainfall, frequent lightning activity and high winds are continuing to affect several parts of the city and blocking roads and slowing down the metro which is affecting the work of people commuting from one place to another and is making work difficult for the residence of Bengaluru. As told by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rise in humidity level and moisture level are the things that are contributing to frequent showers and sudden weather changes in the Karnataka region and in Bengaluru which can also cause the happening of a flood like situation. Several areas in the city is facing heavy rainfall accompanied by high wind and lightning, and this has caused some discomfort for the people of Bengaluru like traffic jams, water logging because of rain and also slow movement of vehicles cause of traffic jams during office hours, people of Bengaluru are also facing humid and moisty weather even and are suffering from heat even when the temperature is relatively low. Weather experts believe that this change in weather can cause more unstable conditions for the people of these regions on the coming days and a flood like situation may arose in the coming days.
Bengaluru Live Rainfall & Weather Conditions
|Bengaluru Region
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Whitefield
|24°C
|Heavy rain and waterlogging
|Silk Board
|25°C
|Traffic congestion due to flooding
|Bellandur
|24°C
|Flash flood-like situation
|HSR Layout
|25°C
|Thunderstorms and strong winds
|Koramangala
|24°C
|Roads submerged after rain
|Marathahalli
|24°C
|Severe waterlogging reported
|KR Circle
|23°C
|Underpass flooding continues
|Electronic City
|25°C
|Heavy showers and cloudy skies
As we can see in the above table these are the areas of Bengaluru which are suffering from the change in weather, to get a more clear picture let us divide these areas in different tables
Whitefield Live Weather & Flood Situation
|Area in Whitefield
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Situation
|ITPL Main Road
|24°C
|Heavy rainfall continues
|Severe traffic congestion
|Hoodi Junction
|24°C
|Thunderstorms active
|Waterlogging reported
|Varthur Road
|25°C
|Cloudy with heavy showers
|Slow vehicle movement
|Brookefield Area
|24°C
|Rainfall and gusty winds
|Local flooding
|Kadugodi
|24°C
|Flash flood-like conditions
|Roads submerged
Silk Board Live Weather & Flood Situation
|Area in Silk Board
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Situation
|Silk Board Junction
|25°C
|Intense rainfall activity
|Massive traffic jam
|BTM Layout
|25°C
|Heavy showers continue
|Water accumulation
|Madiwala
|24°C
|Thunderstorm conditions
|Slow traffic movement
|Bommanahalli
|24°C
|Gusty winds and rain
|Local flooding
|HSR Layout Border
|25°C
|Cloudy with lightning
|Waterlogging continues
Bellandur Live Weather & Flood Situation
|Area in Bellandur
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Situation
|Bellandur Lake Area
|24°C
|Heavy rainfall
|Severe flooding reported
|Outer Ring Road
|24°C
|Thunderstorms active
|Traffic disruptions
|Eco Space Junction
|25°C
|Gusty winds continue
|Waterlogging on roads
|Green Glen Layout
|24°C
|Cloudy with showers
|Flood-like situation
|Devarabeesanahalli
|24°C
|Rainfall intensifies
|Vehicles stranded
KR Circle Live Weather & Flood Situation
|Area in KR Circle
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Situation
|KR Circle Underpass
|23°C
|Heavy rain continues
|Underpass flooded
|Mysore Bank Area
|24°C
|Thunderstorm activity
|Traffic movement affected
|Corporation Circle
|23°C
|Continuous rainfall
|Waterlogging persists
|Cubbon Park Area
|24°C
|Cloudy and windy
|Slow vehicle movement
|Hudson Circle
|23°C
|Rain and lightning
|Flash flooding reported
Koramangala Live Weather & Flood Situation
|Area in Koramangala
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Situation
|80 Feet Road
|24°C
|Heavy rainfall activity
|Waterlogging on roads
|Sony Signal Area
|25°C
|Thunderstorms active
|Traffic congestion
|Forum Mall Area
|24°C
|Gusty winds continue
|Local flooding
|ST Bed Layout
|24°C
|Cloudy with rain
|Drain overflow reported
|Ejipura Junction
|24°C
|Rainfall intensifies
|Vehicle movement slow
these were some prominent areas of Bengaluru and their inner parts.
Why Is Bengaluru Facing Flash Flood Situations?
Bengaluru is facing flash flood situations because of short-duration rainfall, moisture-rich winds, rapid urbanisation, blocked drainage systems, and overflowing stormwater drains are causing this flood situation in Bengaluru and causing the residence discomfort.
|Weather Factor
|Impact
|Heavy Pre-Monsoon Rain
|Causes sudden flooding
|Poor Drainage Systems
|Waterlogging increases rapidly
|Thunderstorms
|Intensify rainfall activity
|Urban Congestion
|Slows water drainage
|Strong Winds
|Damage infrastructure and uproot trees
Weather experts have predicted that this kind of weather situation is going to last long in the coming days for Bengaluru.
How Is Rainfall Affecting Daily Life In Bengaluru?
|Sector Affected
|Expected Impact
|Road Traffic
|Massive traffic congestion across IT corridors
|Metro Services
|Minor delays possible
|Flights
|Delays during thunderstorms
|Office Commute
|Slow movement across city
|Residential Areas
|Waterlogging in low-lying regions
Authorities have advised the citizens to avoid going out during lightning showers and to also not use electronic device during thunderstorm because it can cause them to be electrified by lightning in worst case scnerio.
What Is The 15-Day Weather Forecast For Bengaluru?
|Date
|Expected Temperature
|Weather Trend
|22 May 2026
|22°C – 25°C
|Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms
|23 May 2026
|22°C – 26°C
|Strong winds and showers likely
|24 May 2026
|21°C – 25°C
|Waterlogging risk continues
|25 May 2026
|21°C – 24°C
|Thunderstorm activity active
|26 May 2026
|22°C – 26°C
|Rainfall intensity may reduce
|27 May 2026
|22°C – 27°C
|Cloudy skies continue
|28 May 2026
|22°C – 27°C
|Moderate rainfall likely
|29 May 2026
|21°C – 26°C
|Gusty winds possible
|30 May 2026
|21°C – 26°C
|Cloud cover remains active
|31 May 2026
|21°C – 25°C
|Frequent rain spells expected
|1 June 2026
|20°C – 25°C
|Heavy cloud formation
|2 June 2026
|20°C – 24°C
|Thunderstorms likely
|3 June 2026
|20°C – 24°C
|Rainfall activity continues
|4 June 2026
|21°C – 25°C
|Humidity levels rise
|5 June 2026
|21°C – 26°C
|Weather remains unstable
Weather experts believe that this kind of situation is going to last for a long time in Bengaluru and in Karnataka region so to be prepared for worst in the future.
Also read: Delhi NCR Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Temperature Broke The Record & AQI Worsens Across NCR Regions
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