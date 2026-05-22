Bangalore Flash Flood Report Today (22 May 2026): Heavy Rain, Waterlogging, Traffic Jams Hit Whitefield, Silk Board, Bellandur & KR Circle

Bangalore Flash Flood Report Today (22 May 2026): Bengaluru is witnessing a change in it’s weather conditions as heavy rainfall, frequent lightning activity and high winds are continuing to affect several parts of the city and blocking roads and slowing down the metro which is affecting the work of people commuting from one place to another and is making work difficult for the residence of Bengaluru. As told by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rise in humidity level and moisture level are the things that are contributing to frequent showers and sudden weather changes in the Karnataka region and in Bengaluru which can also cause the happening of a flood like situation. Several areas in the city is facing heavy rainfall accompanied by high wind and lightning, and this has caused some discomfort for the people of Bengaluru like traffic jams, water logging because of rain and also slow movement of vehicles cause of traffic jams during office hours, people of Bengaluru are also facing humid and moisty weather even and are suffering from heat even when the temperature is relatively low. Weather experts believe that this change in weather can cause more unstable conditions for the people of these regions on the coming days and a flood like situation may arose in the coming days.

Bengaluru Live Rainfall & Weather Conditions

Bengaluru Region Temperature Weather Condition Whitefield 24°C Heavy rain and waterlogging Silk Board 25°C Traffic congestion due to flooding Bellandur 24°C Flash flood-like situation HSR Layout 25°C Thunderstorms and strong winds Koramangala 24°C Roads submerged after rain Marathahalli 24°C Severe waterlogging reported KR Circle 23°C Underpass flooding continues Electronic City 25°C Heavy showers and cloudy skies

As we can see in the above table these are the areas of Bengaluru which are suffering from the change in weather, to get a more clear picture let us divide these areas in different tables

Whitefield Live Weather & Flood Situation

Area in Whitefield Temperature Weather Condition Situation ITPL Main Road 24°C Heavy rainfall continues Severe traffic congestion Hoodi Junction 24°C Thunderstorms active Waterlogging reported Varthur Road 25°C Cloudy with heavy showers Slow vehicle movement Brookefield Area 24°C Rainfall and gusty winds Local flooding Kadugodi 24°C Flash flood-like conditions Roads submerged

Silk Board Live Weather & Flood Situation

Area in Silk Board Temperature Weather Condition Situation Silk Board Junction 25°C Intense rainfall activity Massive traffic jam BTM Layout 25°C Heavy showers continue Water accumulation Madiwala 24°C Thunderstorm conditions Slow traffic movement Bommanahalli 24°C Gusty winds and rain Local flooding HSR Layout Border 25°C Cloudy with lightning Waterlogging continues

Bellandur Live Weather & Flood Situation

Area in Bellandur Temperature Weather Condition Situation Bellandur Lake Area 24°C Heavy rainfall Severe flooding reported Outer Ring Road 24°C Thunderstorms active Traffic disruptions Eco Space Junction 25°C Gusty winds continue Waterlogging on roads Green Glen Layout 24°C Cloudy with showers Flood-like situation Devarabeesanahalli 24°C Rainfall intensifies Vehicles stranded

KR Circle Live Weather & Flood Situation

Area in KR Circle Temperature Weather Condition Situation KR Circle Underpass 23°C Heavy rain continues Underpass flooded Mysore Bank Area 24°C Thunderstorm activity Traffic movement affected Corporation Circle 23°C Continuous rainfall Waterlogging persists Cubbon Park Area 24°C Cloudy and windy Slow vehicle movement Hudson Circle 23°C Rain and lightning Flash flooding reported

Koramangala Live Weather & Flood Situation

Area in Koramangala Temperature Weather Condition Situation 80 Feet Road 24°C Heavy rainfall activity Waterlogging on roads Sony Signal Area 25°C Thunderstorms active Traffic congestion Forum Mall Area 24°C Gusty winds continue Local flooding ST Bed Layout 24°C Cloudy with rain Drain overflow reported Ejipura Junction 24°C Rainfall intensifies Vehicle movement slow

these were some prominent areas of Bengaluru and their inner parts.

Why Is Bengaluru Facing Flash Flood Situations?

Bengaluru is facing flash flood situations because of short-duration rainfall, moisture-rich winds, rapid urbanisation, blocked drainage systems, and overflowing stormwater drains are causing this flood situation in Bengaluru and causing the residence discomfort.

Weather Factor Impact Heavy Pre-Monsoon Rain Causes sudden flooding Poor Drainage Systems Waterlogging increases rapidly Thunderstorms Intensify rainfall activity Urban Congestion Slows water drainage Strong Winds Damage infrastructure and uproot trees

Weather experts have predicted that this kind of weather situation is going to last long in the coming days for Bengaluru.

How Is Rainfall Affecting Daily Life In Bengaluru?

Sector Affected Expected Impact Road Traffic Massive traffic congestion across IT corridors Metro Services Minor delays possible Flights Delays during thunderstorms Office Commute Slow movement across city Residential Areas Waterlogging in low-lying regions

Authorities have advised the citizens to avoid going out during lightning showers and to also not use electronic device during thunderstorm because it can cause them to be electrified by lightning in worst case scnerio.

What Is The 15-Day Weather Forecast For Bengaluru?

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend 22 May 2026 22°C – 25°C Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms 23 May 2026 22°C – 26°C Strong winds and showers likely 24 May 2026 21°C – 25°C Waterlogging risk continues 25 May 2026 21°C – 24°C Thunderstorm activity active 26 May 2026 22°C – 26°C Rainfall intensity may reduce 27 May 2026 22°C – 27°C Cloudy skies continue 28 May 2026 22°C – 27°C Moderate rainfall likely 29 May 2026 21°C – 26°C Gusty winds possible 30 May 2026 21°C – 26°C Cloud cover remains active 31 May 2026 21°C – 25°C Frequent rain spells expected 1 June 2026 20°C – 25°C Heavy cloud formation 2 June 2026 20°C – 24°C Thunderstorms likely 3 June 2026 20°C – 24°C Rainfall activity continues 4 June 2026 21°C – 25°C Humidity levels rise 5 June 2026 21°C – 26°C Weather remains unstable

Weather experts believe that this kind of situation is going to last for a long time in Bengaluru and in Karnataka region so to be prepared for worst in the future.

Also read: Delhi NCR Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Temperature Broke The Record & AQI Worsens Across NCR Regions