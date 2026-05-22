UAE Flights Disrupted Today: Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah Airports Face Delays, Cancellations and Travel Advisories on May 22, 2026

Passengers flying between India and the UAE on May 22 2026 are facing another day of uncertainty. This is because of tensions in the airspace restrictions on flights and airlines rescheduling flights. These issues are disrupting flights in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Over the few months Gulf aviation has seen a lot of trouble. There have been problems to tensions in West Asia, temporary closures of airspace and unpredictable conditions for flights. Major airlines like Emirates, Etihad Airways, Air India, IndiGo flydubai and Air Arabia have warned travelers to check their flight status before going to the airport. Indian travelers, those flying from Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru are among those most affected. This is because flights to and from the UAE are experiencing delays rerouting and last-minute changes. Travelers are being told to get to airports keep an eye on alerts from airlines and be ready for sudden changes, to their travel plans. They should also be prepared for India UAE flights to be affected. India UAE flights are being disrupted.

Why UAE Flights Are Facing Disruptions

The Middle East is having a lot of problems. This is causing big issues for major airports like Dubai International Airport, Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah International Airport. Airlines have had to change their flight paths times to avoid areas where they are not allowed to fly which means flights are taking longer and planes are not being used as much as they should be. Some airlines have even stopped flying many times as they used to over the past two months. The people in charge of the UAE opened up most of the countrys airspace again this month but things are still getting back to normal very slowly and many flights are still being affected every day. The aviation operations are still. The Middle East issues are still a problem for Dubai International Airport and other airports like Zayed International Airport, in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah International Airport.

Major Airlines Operating UAE Routes

Airline Main UAE Hub Current Situation on May 22, 2026 Emirates Dubai Select delays and route adjustments Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Some operational delays reported Air India Dubai/Abu Dhabi Advisory issued for passengers IndiGo Dubai/Sharjah/Abu Dhabi Route changes on select sectors Air Arabia Sharjah Travel alerts active flydubai Dubai Delays due to congestion and rerouting

India-UAE Routes Seeing Maximum Pressure

Flights from Indian cities to Gulf countries are still very crowded. This is because many people want to travel and flights are being rescheduled. The demand for flights to Gulf destinations from cities, like Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore is high. So these flights remain crowded.

Indian City UAE Destination Status Trend Delhi Dubai Heavy delays reported Mumbai Abu Dhabi High passenger congestion Kochi Sharjah Operational adjustments Hyderabad Dubai Schedule reshuffling Bengaluru Abu Dhabi Delayed departures Chennai Abu Dhabi Technical and operational delays