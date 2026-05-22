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Home > Middle east > UAE Flights Disrupted Today: Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah Airports Face Delays, Cancellations and Travel Advisories on May 22, 2026

UAE Flights Disrupted Today: Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah Airports Face Delays, Cancellations and Travel Advisories on May 22, 2026

Flights in the UAE are still having problems on May 22 2026. Airlines in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are having a time because of issues with the airspace in the region and a lot of passengers. Big airlines like Emirates, Etihad Airways, Air India, IndiGo and Air Arabia are telling passengers to be careful when they travel between India and the UAE.

UAE Flights Disrupted Today: Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah Airports Face Delays, Cancellations and Travel Advisories on May 22, 2026

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 13:26 IST

Passengers flying between India and the UAE on May 22 2026 are facing another day of uncertainty. This is because of tensions in the airspace restrictions on flights and airlines rescheduling flights. These issues are disrupting flights in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Over the few months Gulf aviation has seen a lot of trouble. There have been problems to tensions in West Asia, temporary closures of airspace and unpredictable conditions for flights. Major airlines like Emirates, Etihad Airways, Air India, IndiGo flydubai and Air Arabia have warned travelers to check their flight status before going to the airport. Indian travelers, those flying from Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru are among those most affected. This is because flights to and from the UAE are experiencing delays rerouting and last-minute changes. Travelers are being told to get to airports keep an eye on alerts from airlines and be ready for sudden changes, to their travel plans. They should also be prepared for India UAE flights to be affected. India UAE flights are being disrupted.

Why UAE Flights Are Facing Disruptions

The Middle East is having a lot of problems. This is causing big issues for major airports like Dubai International Airport, Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah International Airport. Airlines have had to change their flight paths times to avoid areas where they are not allowed to fly which means flights are taking longer and planes are not being used as much as they should be. Some airlines have even stopped flying many times as they used to over the past two months. The people in charge of the UAE opened up most of the countrys airspace again this month but things are still getting back to normal very slowly and many flights are still being affected every day. The aviation operations are still. The Middle East issues are still a problem for Dubai International Airport and other airports like Zayed International Airport, in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah International Airport.

Major Airlines Operating UAE Routes

Airline Main UAE Hub Current Situation on May 22, 2026
Emirates Dubai Select delays and route adjustments
Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Some operational delays reported
Air India Dubai/Abu Dhabi Advisory issued for passengers
IndiGo Dubai/Sharjah/Abu Dhabi Route changes on select sectors
Air Arabia Sharjah Travel alerts active
flydubai Dubai Delays due to congestion and rerouting

India-UAE Routes Seeing Maximum Pressure

Flights from Indian cities to Gulf countries are still very crowded. This is because many people want to travel and flights are being rescheduled. The demand for flights to Gulf destinations from cities, like Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore is high. So these flights remain crowded.

You Might Be Interested In
Indian City UAE Destination Status Trend
Delhi Dubai Heavy delays reported
Mumbai Abu Dhabi High passenger congestion
Kochi Sharjah Operational adjustments
Hyderabad Dubai Schedule reshuffling
Bengaluru Abu Dhabi Delayed departures
Chennai Abu Dhabi Technical and operational delays

A recent flight from Chennai to Abu Dhabi with Etihad Airways was also delayed. This time it was because of a problem. This added to worries of people who travel with them and are concerned about issues, with their flights.

UAE Airports Most Affected

Dubai International Airport

Dubai International Airport is still really busy. Things have gotten a little better since March and April 2026. Planes are still getting stuck and arriving late. This is causing problems for people who are trying to leave. The people in charge are telling travelers to get to Dubai International Airport least four hours before their international flights.

Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi

Zayed International Airport is also having some problems with delays. This is happening because some flights are being rerouted and there are planes in the air, than usual. Etihad Airways is keeping an eye on everything and letting people know what is going on in real time.

Sharjah International Airport

More and more people are going to Sharjah International Airport because they do not want to fly out of Dubai International Airport. People who are flying with Air Arabia should double check their schedules before they leave Sharjah International Airport.

Flight Disruption Snapshot

Date/Period Reported Situation
March 2026 Hundreds of UAE-linked flights canceled
April 2026 124 delays and 22 cancellations reported
Mid-May 2026 More than 200 delays across UAE airports
May 22, 2026 Continued delays and advisory alerts active

What Travelers Should Do Before Flying ?

Passengers traveling to or from the UAE today should follow these precautions:

Check your flight status on the airlines website or app.

Get to the airport because of extra security checks.

Have a plan in case your flight is delayed.

Avoid connections in Dubai or Abu Dhabi.

Keep an eye on the weather and travel advisories for the region.

Make sure you have your travel documents both digital and printed.

Air India and Air India Express have also told passengers to check their travel advisory pages for updates especially if you’re flying to or, from the Gulf region.

UAE Aviation Sector Slowly Getting Better

The UAE aviation sector is slowly getting back on track. Aviation experts say that despite problems the sector is gradually stabilizing after severe issues earlier this year. Flight schedules have improved a lot compared to March 2026. Then many flights were cancelled because of large-scale airspace closures in the Gulf region. However airline operations are still sensitive to issues and weather conditions. For now if you are flying between India and the UAE you should keep an eye on airline updates. Be prepared for last-minute changes as airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah work to get things back, to normal.

Also Read: Bluesky Profiles Hacked By Russia To Push Fake News On Ukraine

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UAE Flights Disrupted Today: Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah Airports Face Delays, Cancellations and Travel Advisories on May 22, 2026
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UAE Flights Disrupted Today: Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah Airports Face Delays, Cancellations and Travel Advisories on May 22, 2026
UAE Flights Disrupted Today: Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah Airports Face Delays, Cancellations and Travel Advisories on May 22, 2026
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