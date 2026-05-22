UAE Flights Disrupted Today: Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah Airports Face Delays, Cancellations and Travel Advisories on May 22, 2026

Passengers flying between India and the UAE on May 22 2026 are facing another day of uncertainty. This is because of tensions in the airspace restrictions on flights and airlines rescheduling flights. These issues are disrupting flights in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Over the few months Gulf aviation has seen a lot of trouble. There have been problems to tensions in West Asia, temporary closures of airspace and unpredictable conditions for flights. Major airlines like Emirates, Etihad Airways, Air India, IndiGo flydubai and Air Arabia have warned travelers to check their flight status before going to the airport. Indian travelers, those flying from Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru are among those most affected. This is because flights to and from the UAE are experiencing delays rerouting and last-minute changes. Travelers are being told to get to airports keep an eye on alerts from airlines and be ready for sudden changes, to their travel plans. They should also be prepared for India UAE flights to be affected. India UAE flights are being disrupted.
Why UAE Flights Are Facing Disruptions
The Middle East is having a lot of problems. This is causing big issues for major airports like Dubai International Airport, Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah International Airport. Airlines have had to change their flight paths times to avoid areas where they are not allowed to fly which means flights are taking longer and planes are not being used as much as they should be. Some airlines have even stopped flying many times as they used to over the past two months. The people in charge of the UAE opened up most of the countrys airspace again this month but things are still getting back to normal very slowly and many flights are still being affected every day. The aviation operations are still. The Middle East issues are still a problem for Dubai International Airport and other airports like Zayed International Airport, in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah International Airport.
Major Airlines Operating UAE Routes
|Airline
|Main UAE Hub
|Current Situation on May 22, 2026
|Emirates
|Dubai
|Select delays and route adjustments
|Etihad Airways
|Abu Dhabi
|Some operational delays reported
|Air India
|Dubai/Abu Dhabi
|Advisory issued for passengers
|IndiGo
|Dubai/Sharjah/Abu Dhabi
|Route changes on select sectors
|Air Arabia
|Sharjah
|Travel alerts active
|flydubai
|Dubai
|Delays due to congestion and rerouting
India-UAE Routes Seeing Maximum Pressure
Flights from Indian cities to Gulf countries are still very crowded. This is because many people want to travel and flights are being rescheduled. The demand for flights to Gulf destinations from cities, like Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore is high. So these flights remain crowded.
|Indian City
|UAE Destination
|Status Trend
|Delhi
|Dubai
|Heavy delays reported
|Mumbai
|Abu Dhabi
|High passenger congestion
|Kochi
|Sharjah
|Operational adjustments
|Hyderabad
|Dubai
|Schedule reshuffling
|Bengaluru
|Abu Dhabi
|Delayed departures
|Chennai
|Abu Dhabi
|Technical and operational delays
A recent flight from Chennai to Abu Dhabi with Etihad Airways was also delayed. This time it was because of a problem. This added to worries of people who travel with them and are concerned about issues, with their flights.
UAE Airports Most Affected
Dubai International Airport
Dubai International Airport is still really busy. Things have gotten a little better since March and April 2026. Planes are still getting stuck and arriving late. This is causing problems for people who are trying to leave. The people in charge are telling travelers to get to Dubai International Airport least four hours before their international flights.
Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi
Zayed International Airport is also having some problems with delays. This is happening because some flights are being rerouted and there are planes in the air, than usual. Etihad Airways is keeping an eye on everything and letting people know what is going on in real time.
Sharjah International Airport
More and more people are going to Sharjah International Airport because they do not want to fly out of Dubai International Airport. People who are flying with Air Arabia should double check their schedules before they leave Sharjah International Airport.
Flight Disruption Snapshot
|Date/Period
|Reported Situation
|March 2026
|Hundreds of UAE-linked flights canceled
|April 2026
|124 delays and 22 cancellations reported
|Mid-May 2026
|More than 200 delays across UAE airports
|May 22, 2026
|Continued delays and advisory alerts active
What Travelers Should Do Before Flying ?
Passengers traveling to or from the UAE today should follow these precautions:
Check your flight status on the airlines website or app.
Get to the airport because of extra security checks.
Have a plan in case your flight is delayed.
Avoid connections in Dubai or Abu Dhabi.
Keep an eye on the weather and travel advisories for the region.
Make sure you have your travel documents both digital and printed.
Air India and Air India Express have also told passengers to check their travel advisory pages for updates especially if you’re flying to or, from the Gulf region.
UAE Aviation Sector Slowly Getting Better
The UAE aviation sector is slowly getting back on track. Aviation experts say that despite problems the sector is gradually stabilizing after severe issues earlier this year. Flight schedules have improved a lot compared to March 2026. Then many flights were cancelled because of large-scale airspace closures in the Gulf region. However airline operations are still sensitive to issues and weather conditions. For now if you are flying between India and the UAE you should keep an eye on airline updates. Be prepared for last-minute changes as airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah work to get things back, to normal.
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