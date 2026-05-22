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Home > Sports News > SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 67 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 67 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

IPL 2026 SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match no. 67 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad, in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter. Check fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report, and top captain and vice-captain picks for today’s SRH vs RCB IPL 2026 clash on NewsX.

Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 13:35 IST

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) turn hosts as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) travel to the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. Both teams come into this game with a place in Qualifier 1 at stake. It is extremely important for either of the two teams to make it to the top two as they play their final game in the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. A win for RCB will mean that the Rajat Patidar-led side finishes in the top two places two times in a row. Meanwhile, SRH not only needs a win but also needs to ensure a healthy margin for them to make it to the top. Here is a look at the top players who could feature in SRH vs RCB Dream11 for today’s IPL 2026 match.

SRH vs RCB: Rajiv Gandhi Stadium Pitch Report

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad has a fast outfield that makes runs easy to score, making the pitch generally batting-friendly. It provides steady bounce, which makes it perfect for tough and high-scoring Twenty20 matches. The surface tends to slow down with time, bringing spinners into play as the game goes on, even though it mostly helps batters. At this location, chasing teams have had greater success, with an average first-innings score of about 175 runs.

SRH vs RCB Head-to-Head Records

Category Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
Matches Played 27 27
Won 14 12
Lost 12 14
No Result 1 1
Wins At Rajiv Gandhi Stadium 5 0
Last Five Matches 3 Win, 2 Losses 3 Win, 2 Losses

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SRH vs RCB Predicted Playing XIs & Impact Players

SRH Predicted Playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

RCB Predicted Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Salam Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood

SRH vs RCB Impact Players: SRG will likely use Praful Hinge, while RCB could bring Suyash Sharma as the impact player.

SRH vs RCB Top Fantasy Picks (Must-Haves)

  • Virat Kohli: Given Virat Kohli’s consistency in the Indian Premier League (IPL), it could be a big mistake not to include him in the SRH vs RCB Dream11.

  • Heinrich Klaasen: Despite batting in the middle-order, Heinrich Klaasen is one of the highest run-scorers this season. This speaks highly of his consistency.

SRH vs RCB Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Safe picks: Virat Kohli could be a safe pick for captaincy, while Ishan Kishan for a vice-captain slot.

Risky picks: Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be a risky pick for tonight’s captaincy pick despite a batter-friendly surface in Hyderabad. Abhishek Sharma did not have the best of a time playing RCB in the reverse fixture; he could be a risky vice-captaincy pick tonight at home. 

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan (VC)

Batters: Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Sakib Hussain, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2026: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash from IPL 2026 at Star Sports channel. The SRH vs RCB clash can be live streamed on JioHotstar app.

Also Read: SRH vs RCB Injury News: Will Phil Salt Return to Open With Virat Kohli? Rajat Patidar Set to Lead — Check Predicted Playing XIs

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SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 67 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
Tags: Abhishek SharmaBhuvneshwar Kumarishan kishanPat CumminsRajat PatidarRajiv Gandhi StadiumSRH vs RCBSRH vs RCB Dream11SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

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SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 67 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
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SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 67 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
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