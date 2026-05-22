SRH vs RCB Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

Sunrisers Hyderabad welcome Royal Challengers Bengaluru in what will be a huge Top Of The Table match tonight. This eagerly-awaited Match 67 of the Indian Premier League 2026 will take place on Friday, May 22, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad from an absolutely perfect 7:30 PM IST. This is a wonderfully significant contest for both teams as they seek to secure a Top 2 place for the playoffs, with what is a huge win. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are on 18 points, whilst Sunrisers Hyderabad have just 16 and will need a goliath victory to draw parity with their rivals.

SRH Vs RCB IPL 2026: Match Details And All You Need to Know

Match Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match 67 Tournament Indian Premier League 2026 Date Friday May 22 2026 Time 7:30 PM IST Venue Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Generally, the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium pitch is very conducive for the batters. The wicket is very true to bounce and allows stroke makers to go berserk at the very first delivery of the game. Fast bowlers probably will get a lot of early swing during the first powerplay overs, but once the game continues, the pitch should become very flat. A very large dew factor is anticipated in the second innings, which makes gripping the ball very challenging for the spinners. From this batting-friendly weather and pitch conditions of the stadium, the teams winning the toss normally opt for chasing a mammoth score.

Sunrisers Hyderabad And Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Eleven: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins, Salil Arora, Sakib Hussain, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga.

Impact Players: Harsh Dubey/ Aniket Verma.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Probable Eleven: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Josh Hazlewood.

Impact Players: Venkatesh Iyer/ Jacob Duffy.

SRH vs RCB Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Toss Between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

Winner: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Decision: Bowl First

Logic: Considering the massive dew factor heavily expected later in the evening at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, defending a total becomes incredibly difficult. The captain winning the toss will undoubtedly choose to bowl first to completely exploit the massive chasing advantage under the bright stadium lights.

SRH vs RCB Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

Analysing the current player forms and overall team performance, Royal Challengers Bengaluru currently hold a solid psychological advantage. During their previous encounter earlier this season, RCB completely dominated SRH, securing a massive six-wicket victory. Star batters like Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal are displaying phenomenal form, while their bowling attack, led by Jacob Duffy and Romario Shepherd, looks incredibly sharp.

However, Sunrisers Hyderabad cannot be underestimated at their home ground, especially with highly explosive players like Ishan Kishan, who recently smashed 80 runs and Travis Head dominating their top order. Despite the strong home support for SRH, our final match prediction heavily favours Royal Challengers Bengaluru to strictly utilise their current winning momentum and secure a brilliant victory tonight.

Also Read – SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 67 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices