Nautapa 2026 Rules: Follow These Important Dos and Don’ts During the 9 Days of Extreme Heat

Nautapa 2026 is going to start on May 25. It will go on till June 2. The Sun enters Rohini Nakshatra. That is when Nautapa starts, according to Hindu astrology. When the Sun enters Rohini Nakshatra, it leads to high temperatures and intense heatwaves all over the country.

Nautapa is a period of nine days. These nine days of Nautapa are very important for our health and energy balance, say ancient scriptures and Ayurveda. There are some things that we should not do during Nautapa. Experts think that if we follow the rules of Nautapa, we can stay safe from illnesses that happen because of the heat, dehydration and other negative effects of extreme weather, during Nautapa.

What Is Nautapa?

Nautapa is a day in the Hindu calendar. It happens when the Sun goes into Rohini Nakshatra. The word Nautapa means nine days of heat. This is when the Sun gets really strong, and it gets very hot. There are heatwaves. It can get really scary. People think that if it is very hot during Nautapa, then the monsoon season will be good later in the year.

In the year 2026, Nautapa will start on May 25. End on June 2. For these nine days, people who study the stars and people who know about Ayurveda say we should eat food, drink lots of water and do spiritual things. This helps us stay healthy and happy. Nautapa is a time when we should take care of ourselves. We should follow a routine. Do things that make our body and mind strong. During Nautapa, it is very important to stay cool and calm.

Why Is Nautapa Considered Important?

According to astrology, Rohini Nakshatra is all about growth, fertility and earthly energy. When the Sun comes into Rohini Nakshatra, it gets really hot on Earth.

Ancient texts say that during this time our body’s water balance gets affected and we are more likely to feel dehydrated, tired and even get heatstroke.

Ayurveda also thinks of Nautapa as a deal when it comes to seasonal changes. Experts say we should stay away from habits and do things that help us cool down to protect ourselves from the extreme heat and keep our bodies strong.

Mistakes You Should Never Make During Nautapa

Skipping water intake during daytime

Eating too much fried or spicy food

Staying under direct sunlight for long hours

Ignoring dehydration symptoms

Consuming excessive tea, coffee or alcohol

Sleeping late and disturbing the body’s routine

Performing heavy physical activities during peak heat

Spiritual Significance of Nautapa

Nautapa is not about the weather. It also has a meaning for Hindus. During Nautapa, people worship Surya Dev. They give water, clothes and food to people who need these things. People think that if you are good, pure and kind to others, during Nautapa, you will get things in return. Nautapa is a time when people try to be disciplined and do things for others. This is because they believe that Nautapa brings energy and blessings from Surya Dev.

Health Tips for Nautapa 2026

Doctors and Ayurveda experts say that during these nine days, people should drink plenty of water, eat cooling foods and stay indoors as much as possible. People, kids and those with health issues need to take extra precautions when it’s extremely hot outside.

When you do need to go out using an umbrella, wearing sunglasses and covering your head can help protect you from the direct sunlight.