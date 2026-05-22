Heatwave Forces School Closures Across India As States Announce Early Summer Vacations And Timing Changes

As the heatwave grips the nation, increasing temperatures, schools in some states are rescheduling school timings to protect children from the scorching heat. As India struggles with extreme weather conditions and a severe heatwave grips large parts of the country, several state governments and district administrations have announced early summer vacation or rescheduled school timings to protect students from the scorching heat.

With temperatures soaring past 45 degrees Celsius in many parts of the northern and central states, concerned authorities said they were taking this step as due to dehydration and prolonged exposure to sun, which could be detrimental to the health of students.

Education departments and authorities have already taken immediate steps after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) previously issued heatwave alerts across several states.

Why are schools closing due to heatwave

State governments have expressed concerns that continued heatwave warning and the prevailing daytime temperatures have created unsafe environments for children in schools during regular school hours. The authorities have cited that children travelling to schools in the afternoons were vulnerable to risks of dehydration, exhaustion and heatstroke, leading to revised timings or early summer vacations in various districts. Education departments have also urged schools to suspend all outdoor sports activity during the heatwave conditions and to make adequate arrangements for the provision of drinking water to pupils before the summer holidays are over.



What changes has Bihar announced for schools

In Bihar, the District Magistrate of Patna has issued restrictions on school functioning until further notice due to the prevailing heatwave condition. As per the orders issued, schools will be closed for classes till standard V from May 22nd till May 26th, while for classes between standard VI to standard VIII, the timings have been restricted till 10.30 am during the period.

As a preventive measure against the dangers of high afternoon temperatures for students, the administration has taken this step. Many other districts in Bihar may decide on school timings based on the climatic conditions in the coming days.

When is the next school holiday in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, it was announced that all the schools under educational boards across the district will now have summer holidays from May 22. The decision was taken up by Lucknow District Magistrate Vishak G after few reports claimed that schools were functioning against the advisories of the weather departments. Noida and Ghaziabad are a few states to have already been given a direction from the department that schools must be functioning only between 7am and 12pm against the extreme heat in afternoons, prior to the announcement. The schools have been instructed to follow the timings with immediate effect and priority must be given to the safety of the children.

Which are the states to have declared summer vacations

Various states across India have declared or extended their summer school holidays, owing to the extreme weather conditions. Delhi schools are observing holidays between May 11 and July 1, while Rajasthan schools have closed from May 17 to June 20. In Haryana, schools are likely to remain closed from June 1 to June 30. Punjab has announced holidays from May 25, and schools are likely to resume from July 1. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh declared school summer holidays on April 24 to June 11. Odisha also announced vacations on April 27 following a severe heat wave.Chhattisgarh has one of the longest summer breaks this year, with schools closed from April 20 to June 15. In West Bengal, government-aided and sponsored schools are to observe holidays from May 11 to May 31.

What safety precautions are schools to take

Education departments of many states have issued advice for schools to organise classes only in the morning where classes will be held. They have also suggested providing potable drinking water and adequate ventilation in the classes along with an alertness for symptoms of heat-related illnesses. Health experts have advised the parents to keep their child hydrated and stay away from the sun during noon hours and wear light-coloured cotton clothes during the extreme heat. Weather departments are to keep close track of the weather for any decision to extend school holidays.

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