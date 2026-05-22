Weather Pune Today (22-May-2026): IMD Predicts Thunderstorms, Rain Relief After 38°C Heat; Check Full 15-Day Forecast

The weather in Pune on May 22, 2026 remained very hot and erratic as the maximum temperature reached up to 37 degrees Celsius with thunderstorm formation in surrounding areas. As per the latest weather Pune update, the maximum temperature is forecasted to remain at 38 degrees Celsius whereas the minimum will reach to about 25 degrees. Pune received humidity ranging from 31 percent to 54 percent. The Pune weather forecast also suggested atmospheric pressure at 1009 hPa. Sunrise was observed at 5:59 AM whereas the sun will set at 7:03 PM. Chances of rain are also very high for the coming evenings.

Pune Weather Details Current Temperature 37°C Maximum Temperature 38°C Minimum Temperature 25°C Humidity 31% – 54% Rain Probability 85% Atmospheric Pressure 1009 hPa Sunrise 5:59 AM Sunset 7:03 PM UV Index 2.8 Moonrise 1:18 AM Moonset 1:19 PM

What Is the Weather Today Across Pune? Live Temperature & IMD Updates

The latest weather pune forecast shows a mix of heat and possible rain activity across the city. IMD said conditions are favourable for thundery outbreaks nearby, especially during evening hours. Temperatures during the afternoon remained close to 36.6°C while night temperatures may dip to around 24.5°C.

Residents experienced humid and uncomfortable conditions during peak afternoon hours despite cloud build-up in some parts. The weather pune pattern also suggests isolated rainfall may bring temporary relief from the heat later tonight.

Yesterday (21-05-2026) vs Today (22-05-2026) Pune Weather Comparison: Which Parts Saw Rain, Heatwave or Sudden Changes?

Compared to yesterday, today’s weather pune conditions remained equally hot, though cloud formation increased in several areas. Some localities experienced brief thunder activity nearby while dry heat continued in central parts of the city.

The highest temperature during the last two days remained between 36°C and 38°C. The level of humidity has been slightly increased today due to which the prevailing weather condition is warmer than before.

How Will Pune Weather Impact, Traffic & Daily Life? Travel Advisory

Reports say that weather changes in Pune will impact travel at night since unexpected rain or storms may hamper movement of vehicles at peak times. Two wheeler drivers and office going individuals have been informed to exercise caution during late evenings.

Hot daytime temperatures are also increasing discomfort for people travelling outdoors. Authorities have advised residents to stay hydrated and avoid long exposure to direct sunlight during afternoon hours.

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained

IMD has indicated high chances of rain and thunder activity in Pune today. While no extreme weather warning has been issued, the weather pune outlook suggests unstable pre-monsoon conditions may continue over the next few days.

The department also warned that humidity combined with heat may increase discomfort levels despite possible rain activity. Winds and lightning activity could also develop during thundercloud movement.

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis

According to the extended weather pune forecast, temperatures are likely to remain between 35°C and 38°C over the coming days, with regular chances of thunderstorms and evening rainfall activity.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Forecast May 22 38°C 25°C Thunderstorms nearby May 23 35°C 24°C Cloudy with rain chance May 24 36°C 24°C Light thunderstorms May 25 36°C 24°C Partly cloudy May 26 36°C 25°C Evening showers May 27 35°C 24°C Thunder possible May 28 35°C 24°C Humid and cloudy May 29 34°C 23°C Light rain May 30 34°C 23°C Scattered showers May 31 33°C 23°C Cloudy weather Jun 1 33°C 22°C Rain likely Jun 2 32°C 22°C Moderate showers Jun 3 32°C 22°C Thunderstorms Jun 4 31°C 21°C Rain and clouds Jun 5 31°C 21°C Pre-monsoon showers

Also Read: Weather Update Today 21-05-2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast with IMD Insights