FIFA World Cup 2026: Not Erling Haaland! But This Arsenal Star to Captain Norway | Check Full Squad

FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway announced its squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026. However, as many would have expected, Erling Haaland is to lead the European nation, but to the surprise of many, it is Martin Odegaard who will lead the team. The Arsenal midfielder will lead the Norwegian squad as they play in the FIFA World Cup after 28 years. Meanwhile, Hamburg SV’s goalkeeper Sander Tangvik, despite being uncapped, was named in the 26-man squad. It will be a tough ask of these players as Norway is placed in Group I, which is being termed the ‘Group of Death’. The announcement of the squad garnered a lot of attention across social media platforms. The King of Norway, Harald V, announced the squad.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway Squad







Goalkeepers: Orjan Haskjold Nyland, Egil Selvik, Sander Tangvik

Defenders: Julian Ryerson, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, David Moller Wolfe, Fredrik Bjorkan, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, Leo Skiri Ostigard, Sondre Langas, Henrik Falchener

Midfielders: Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge, Fredrik Aursnes, Patrick Berg, Kristian Thorstvedt, Morten Thorsby, Thelo Aasgaard

Forwards: Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Antonio Nusa, Oscar Bobb, Andreas Schjelderup, Jens Petter Hauge

Norway in FIFA World Cup 2026

Encouraged by a promising “golden generation,” Norway returns to the biggest stage of football after a 28-year hiatus and will compete in the FIFA World Cup 2026 as one of Europe’s top teams. Norway gave their opponents a clear indication of their caliber with a spotless record in the UEFA qualifying process, eight wins in a row, and the most goals (37). The Norwegians are predicted to make a strong run in North America, but it won’t be easy because they are in an intriguing Group I with Iraq, Senegal, and two-time world champions France.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland to play a big role

Erling Haaland remains one of the most prominent goal-scorers heading into the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Norwegian has had a great season in terms of goal scoring. Playing for Manchester City, the 25-year-old has scored 38 goals in 52 games. However, it was his goal-scoring form with Norway that helped the European nation back in the World Cup. In 2025, he scored 17 goals in only nine games. As Norway attempts to make it past the Group of Death, they will need Haaland to continue his form and score consistently.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Martin Odegaard to captain Norway

Martin Odegaard will lead Norway in their comeback to the FIFA World Cup. The Arsenal midfielder will be the heart of the team on the pitch. The 27-year-old will connect the attacking midfielders and forwards with the defence of the team. While Haaland remains the poster boy of their team, Odegaard will definitely be a player to watch out for.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: England Announce 26-Man Squad as Phil Foden, Harry Maguire, Cole Palmer Miss Out | Full Team List