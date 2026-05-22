UAE Eid Al Adha Travel Rush: Dubai Airfares Fluctuate as Flight Ticket Prices Rise Across Popular Routes

With the Eid Al Adha weekend beginning on May 22 for UAE residents people are watching airfares closely as ticket prices keep changing on several popular international routes. Some passengers are booking early to avoid prices while others are waiting for last-minute deals. A review of flight booking platforms on May 21 showed differences in fares depending on departure dates especially on routes to South Asia, the Middle East and Europe. Travel experts say people who can be flexible with their trips may still save hundreds of dirhams by shifting their trips by a few days as airlines adjust prices based on demand ahead of Eid and summer.

Major Fare Differences Seen Across Popular Routes

Flight prices on routes showed big fluctuations within the same week. One of the fare gaps was seen on flights between Dubai and Islamabad. Tickets for departures on May 25 were priced between Dh1,684 and Dh1,882 while fares for May 29 dropped sharply to low as Dh669 on some airlines.

This shows that shifting trips by a days can make a big difference.

A similar trend appeared on Dubai-Lahore routes. Flights departing on May 26 crossed Dh1,000 on carriers but prices for May 28 and May 29 were available between Dh688 and Dh723 on selected flights.

Prices on Dubai-Lahore routes also showed changes.

Istanbul and Cairo Routes Also Show Price Swings Flights to Istanbul also witnessed fare changes. Direct flights from Dubai on May 25 were listed above Dh2,100 on airlines while departures scheduled for May 28 and May 29 were available from nearly Dh1,400.

Flights to Istanbul had price swings.

Cairo routes followed a pattern. Several May 25 departures were priced close to Dh1,900 whereas some fares for May 29 fell to around Dh816.

Cairo routes also showed price changes.

However not every destination saw fare reductions. Routes to Kochi remained expensive across travel dates because of high demand from UAE residents travelling home during Eid. Travel Experts Say Residents Are Booking Earlier. According to Binsiya Ferbin, Director at Wings and Wonders Tourism many UAE residents are booking flights earlier this year to lock in better prices.

She said many people are booking early.

She said family travellers and long-haul passengers are especially booking in advance compared to Eid periods.

Family travellers are booking early.

Popular leisure destinations such as Thailand, Vietnam, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Maldives and Turkey continue witnessing demand alongside family travel routes to India, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Lebanon. Ferbin also noted that some travellers are still hoping for last-minute deals on short-haul routes as airlines may add seats closer to Eid. Travellers Becoming More Budget Conscious Jaffer Manu, Managing Director of Bonvo Tourism said people are being more careful with their spending because of uncertainty and financial concerns.

People are being more careful with their spending.

He explained that while traditional holiday destinations like Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Turkey remain popular more residents are now considering more affordable trips, including destinations like Salalah.

Airfare Trends Expected to Stay High

Despite limited fare drops on dates travel experts believe overall airfare prices are likely to remain high over the next seven to 10 days as Eid and summer travel demand continue increasing. Recent travel insights from Skyscanner also showed outbound travel searches from the UAE surged by 51 per cent on May 26 compared to the week.

Outbound travel searches surged.

The platform noted that travellers are becoming more flexible, with travel dates, stopovers and routes as they try to balance convenience, affordability and overall travel value during the holiday season.