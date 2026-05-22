LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pune weather 8th pay commission Abhijeet Dipke entertainment news Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 Baljit Singh iPhone 18 Pro cabinet chennai super kings Andrea del Val idea share Pune weather 8th pay commission Abhijeet Dipke entertainment news Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 Baljit Singh iPhone 18 Pro cabinet chennai super kings Andrea del Val idea share Pune weather 8th pay commission Abhijeet Dipke entertainment news Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 Baljit Singh iPhone 18 Pro cabinet chennai super kings Andrea del Val idea share Pune weather 8th pay commission Abhijeet Dipke entertainment news Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 Baljit Singh iPhone 18 Pro cabinet chennai super kings Andrea del Val idea share
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pune weather 8th pay commission Abhijeet Dipke entertainment news Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 Baljit Singh iPhone 18 Pro cabinet chennai super kings Andrea del Val idea share Pune weather 8th pay commission Abhijeet Dipke entertainment news Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 Baljit Singh iPhone 18 Pro cabinet chennai super kings Andrea del Val idea share Pune weather 8th pay commission Abhijeet Dipke entertainment news Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 Baljit Singh iPhone 18 Pro cabinet chennai super kings Andrea del Val idea share Pune weather 8th pay commission Abhijeet Dipke entertainment news Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 Baljit Singh iPhone 18 Pro cabinet chennai super kings Andrea del Val idea share
LIVE TV
Home > World News > UAE Eid Al Adha Travel Rush: Dubai Airfares Fluctuate as Flight Ticket Prices Rise Across Popular Routes

UAE Eid Al Adha Travel Rush: Dubai Airfares Fluctuate as Flight Ticket Prices Rise Across Popular Routes

Eid Al Adha is coming up. People in the UAE want to travel. So the prices of flights to countries are changing a lot. If you want to go to places like Islamabad, Lahore, Istanbul or Cairo you will see that the prices are very different within the same week. This means that if you are flexible, with your travel dates you can save a lot of money.

UAE Eid Al Adha Travel Rush: Dubai Airfares Fluctuate as Flight Ticket Prices Rise Across Popular Routes (PHOTO CREDIT- AI)
UAE Eid Al Adha Travel Rush: Dubai Airfares Fluctuate as Flight Ticket Prices Rise Across Popular Routes (PHOTO CREDIT- AI)

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 15:30 IST

With the Eid Al Adha weekend beginning on May 22 for UAE residents people are watching airfares closely as ticket prices keep changing on several popular international routes. Some passengers are booking early to avoid prices while others are waiting for last-minute deals. A review of flight booking platforms on May 21 showed differences in fares depending on departure dates especially on routes to South Asia, the Middle East and Europe. Travel experts say people who can be flexible with their trips may still save hundreds of dirhams by shifting their trips by a few days as airlines adjust prices based on demand ahead of Eid and summer.

Major Fare Differences Seen Across Popular Routes

Flight prices on routes showed big fluctuations within the same week. One of the fare gaps was seen on flights between Dubai and Islamabad. Tickets for departures on May 25 were priced between Dh1,684 and Dh1,882 while fares for May 29 dropped sharply to low as Dh669 on some airlines.

This shows that shifting trips by a days can make a big difference.

A similar trend appeared on Dubai-Lahore routes. Flights departing on May 26 crossed Dh1,000 on carriers but prices for May 28 and May 29 were available between Dh688 and Dh723 on selected flights.

You Might Be Interested In

Prices on Dubai-Lahore routes also showed changes.

Istanbul and Cairo Routes Also Show Price Swings Flights to Istanbul also witnessed fare changes. Direct flights from Dubai on May 25 were listed above Dh2,100 on airlines while departures scheduled for May 28 and May 29 were available from nearly Dh1,400.

Flights to Istanbul had price swings.

Cairo routes followed a pattern. Several May 25 departures were priced close to Dh1,900 whereas some fares for May 29 fell to around Dh816.

Cairo routes also showed price changes.

However not every destination saw fare reductions. Routes to Kochi remained expensive across travel dates because of high demand from UAE residents travelling home during Eid. Travel Experts Say Residents Are Booking Earlier. According to Binsiya Ferbin, Director at Wings and Wonders Tourism many UAE residents are booking flights earlier this year to lock in better prices.

She said many people are booking early.

She said family travellers and long-haul passengers are especially booking in advance compared to Eid periods.

Family travellers are booking early.

Popular leisure destinations such as Thailand, Vietnam, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Maldives and Turkey continue witnessing demand alongside family travel routes to India, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Lebanon. Ferbin also noted that some travellers are still hoping for last-minute deals on short-haul routes as airlines may add seats closer to Eid. Travellers Becoming More Budget Conscious Jaffer Manu, Managing Director of Bonvo Tourism said people are being more careful with their spending because of uncertainty and financial concerns.

People are being more careful with their spending.

He explained that while traditional holiday destinations like Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Turkey remain popular more residents are now considering more affordable trips, including destinations like Salalah.

Airfare Trends Expected to Stay High

Despite limited fare drops on dates travel experts believe overall airfare prices are likely to remain high over the next seven to 10 days as Eid and summer travel demand continue increasing. Recent travel insights from Skyscanner also showed outbound travel searches from the UAE surged by 51 per cent on May 26 compared to the week.

Outbound travel searches surged.

The platform noted that travellers are becoming more flexible, with travel dates, stopovers and routes as they try to balance convenience, affordability and overall travel value during the holiday season.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UAE Eid Al Adha Travel Rush: Dubai Airfares Fluctuate as Flight Ticket Prices Rise Across Popular Routes
Tags: cheap flights from dubaidubai airfaresdubai flight faresdubai to islamabad flightsdubai to istanbul airfaredubai to lahore flightseid flight demand uaeeid holiday travel uaeeid travel deals uaeskyscanner uae travel trendsuae eid al adha traveluae flight ticket pricesuae residents travel plansuae summer travel rushuae travel news

RELATED News

Albino ‘Donald Trump’ Buffalo That Went Viral in Bangladesh Because of Its Flowing Golden Hair To Be Sacrificed

New York Flood Chaos: Woman Swept Away by Strong Floodwaters While Stepping Off Bus During Heavy Rain Storms

Who Is Pakistan’s Drug Queen Pinky? Suspect In Sensational Karachi Cocaine Racket Names Ex-PM As Client

‘Keep It Family Friendly’: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Trolled As Livestream Gets Flooded With Obscene Image Spam

Viral Video: Miss Venezuela 2025 Andrea del Val Reveals Injuries After Assault By Stylist

LATEST NEWS

UAE Eid Al Adha Travel Rush: Dubai Airfares Fluctuate as Flight Ticket Prices Rise Across Popular Routes

FIFA World Cup 2026: Not Erling Haaland! But This Arsenal Star to Captain Norway | Check Full Squad

Weather Pune Today (22-May-2026): IMD Predicts Thunderstorms, Rain Relief After 38°C Heat; Check Full 15-Day Forecast

Are You Planning to Visit the Bank Tomorrow? SBI And Other Banks To Remain Closed Due To Nationwide Strike And Weekend Overlap; Check The Full Schedule

SRH vs RCB Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL 2026 Match

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Announce 26-Man Squad as Phil Foden, Harry Maguire, Cole Palmer Miss Out | Full Team List

Cockroach Janta Party’s Instagram Followers Mostly From Pakistan, Bangladesh And Turkey? Here’s What The Numbers Reveal

New Honda City 2026 Facelift: Price In India, Variants, Mileage & Hybrid Engine Details

Supreme Court Questions Students On Reservation: ‘Parents In Good Jobs, Get Good Income, Children Want Reservation’

Mumbai Weather Report Today (May 22, 2026): Pre-Monsoon Rain Hits Mulund, Thane & Navi Mumbai; IMD Predicts Thunderstorms & Cooler Temperatures

UAE Eid Al Adha Travel Rush: Dubai Airfares Fluctuate as Flight Ticket Prices Rise Across Popular Routes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UAE Eid Al Adha Travel Rush: Dubai Airfares Fluctuate as Flight Ticket Prices Rise Across Popular Routes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UAE Eid Al Adha Travel Rush: Dubai Airfares Fluctuate as Flight Ticket Prices Rise Across Popular Routes
UAE Eid Al Adha Travel Rush: Dubai Airfares Fluctuate as Flight Ticket Prices Rise Across Popular Routes
UAE Eid Al Adha Travel Rush: Dubai Airfares Fluctuate as Flight Ticket Prices Rise Across Popular Routes
UAE Eid Al Adha Travel Rush: Dubai Airfares Fluctuate as Flight Ticket Prices Rise Across Popular Routes

QUICK LINKS