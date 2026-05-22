Cockroach Janta Party’s Instagram Followers Mostly From Pakistan, Bangladesh And Turkey? Here’s What The Numbers Reveal

The Cockroach Janta Party Instagram (CJP) handle has crossed 20 million followers in just a week and continues to grow quickly. In just six days since the satirical political party to cater to unemployed GenZ was launched, its Instagram account overtook established parties like the Bhartiya Janta Party and Congress on social media. However, claims have emerged on social media that the CJP’s Instagram followers are mostly from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Turkey. The users point out the stark difference between the numbers on Instagram and X, where its numbers are very low. However, the founder of the party, Abhijeet Dipke, responded to claims saying that 94% of its followers on Instagram are from India. Calling the social media critics as BJP idiots, he shared a screenshot of numbers which shows 94.7% followers from India.

Country-wise Cockroach Janta Party Followers According To Abhijeet Dipke

While the screenshot of the geographical distribution of the followers shows the majority being from India, it doesn’t include Pakistan, Bangladesh and Turkey in the top six countries.

India: 94.7%

US: 1.0%

UK: 0.7%

Canada: 0.6%

UAE 0.6%

I know you are desperately trying to hack the account but since you have failed to do so. Let me share the real data. Why would you call 94% of Indian youth as Pakistanis? https://t.co/547NtEP934 pic.twitter.com/9DRTx6l96e — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) May 21, 2026

Social Media Claims On Cockroach Janta Party Instagram Account

Responding to the allegation, Dipke on X said, “Why would you call 94% of Indian youth Pakistanis?”

Earlier, a social media user had alleged that the CJP’s ‘loudest cheerleaders are based in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Turkey.

“Supporters of the so-called new hope of the opposition (INDI Alliance)…CJP

all hype, zero ground reality.

And interestingly, a lot of their loudest cheerleaders don’t even seem to be from here… showing up from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, etc.

Anyway… not like they’re voting for Modi,” a social media user, Rupsy Saini, claimed.

The CJP’s Instagram followers — roughly 63% of them are from Pakistan and Bangladesh. Only 9% are from India, which is a concerning and unfortunate thing. This is because, in India, people who support Pakistan and Bangladesh make up around 15%. pic.twitter.com/A7piUegEzH — విష్ణు వర్ధన్ రెడ్డి-विष्णु वर्धन रेड्डी🇮🇳 (@vishnureddy_899) May 21, 2026

Another X post claimed that roughly 63% of CJP’s Instagram followers are from Pakistan and Bangladesh. The user claimed that Only 9% are from India.

“The CJP’s Instagram followers — roughly 63% of them are from Pakistan and Bangladesh. Only 9% are from India, which is a concerning and unfortunate thing. This is because, in India, people who support Pakistan and Bangladesh make up around 15%,” the X user wrote.

Supporters of the so-called new hope of the opposition (INDI Alliance)…CJP

all hype, zero ground reality. And interestingly, a lot of their loudest cheerleaders don’t even seem to be from here… showing up from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, etc. Anyway… not like they’re… pic.twitter.com/GhuRMFiyvp — Rupsy Saini (@ZiviiBloom) May 21, 2026

CJP Petition

CJP has announced its plans to launch a petition demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Abhijeet Dipke has claimed that the minister has failed millions of students.

“How are you, my cockroaches? Everyone is telling me that I’ve taken the internet by storm. But I think it’s time to do some real work- the reason why we started this. Today, we’re going to launch a petition demanding the Education Minister’s resignation,” Dipke said in a video.

Also Read: ‘US Me Marwa Denge’: Cockroach Janata Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke Getting Death Threats