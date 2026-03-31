IPL 2026: “Don’t Get Banned” — Rishabh Pant’s Warning to ‘Firebrand’ Digvesh Rathi Before LSG vs DC Clash in Lucknow

IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants’ spinner Digvesh Rathi is often dubbed as a ‘firebrand’ personality for his on-field antics. His famous ‘Notebook’ celebration has often kept him at loggerheads with some of the biggest names in world cricket. Interestingly, Digvesh’s tactics do get under the skin of batters, and their reaction is a testimony of how badly they want to hit him out of the park. A leg-spinner who often bowls quicker in the air, Digvesh can fox the batters with his variations in speed.

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer, Ryan Rickelton, Axar Patel, Prabhsimran Singh (twice) and his friend from Delhi, Priyansh Arya, are some of his prized wickets in the league so far, and the 26-year-old does not want to stop.

Ahead of LSG’s game against DC, Digvesh recalled the advice he got from his captain, Rishabh Pant, and LSG management last year.

“The only thing Rishabh bhai and the management have told me is ‘you continue being your most authentic self, but just don’t get banned,” Rathi told ESPNcricinfo.

In the previous season, Rathi took 14 wickets, yet the influence of those dismissals extended beyond statistics. He reliably eliminated crucial batters and managed moments of the game with his variations, featuring a precise carrom ball and a cleverly concealed googly.

“Last year, I bowled well and Ravi bhai didn’t have a great season,” he said. “But in my mind, I never really believed in the concept of lead spinner or lead bowler or main bowler. I just believe in taking responsibility and delivering on it.”

“Whether it’s Test cricket, ODIs or T20s, a good ball will always be a good ball,” he added, emphasizing the importance of planning and execution over formats.

“Delhi boys don’t like to lose,” he said. “So when a bowler gets hit out of the park, he goes back to the nets and works even harder.”

Digvesh Rathi vs Nitish Rana

An interesting battle to watch out for in the LSG vs DC match will be between Digvesh and his old foe Nitish Rana. Their last outing in the Delhi Premier League garnered a lot of attention among viewers as Digvesh got hit all around the park after his confrontation with Nitish. It will be interesting if fans could witness something like that again.

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