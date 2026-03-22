Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch La Liga Match on TV and Online In India

Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid are set to renew their fierce rivalry this weekend in a crucial La Liga derby. With Real sitting second and Atlético in fourth, the clash carries added significance in the title race.

The last meeting between the two sides saw Real Madrid edge Atlético 2-1 in the Spanish Super Cup on January 8.

Real Madrid Team News

Manager Álvaro Arbeloa faces multiple injury concerns ahead of the derby. Ferland Mendy (muscle), Dani Ceballos (calf), and Rodrygo (knee) are all unavailable. While Mendy and Ceballos are expected back next month, Rodrygo is ruled out for the rest of the season.

Éder Militão has returned to training but remains doubtful, whereas Jude Bellingham is back in full training and could feature.

In the meantime, Thibaut Courtois is sidelined with a thigh injury until April, meaning Andriy Lunin is expected to continue as the starting goalkeeper. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappé is set to make his first start in over a month after returning from injury.

Atletico Madrid-Real Madrid maçında 1 gol 1 asistle oynayan Arda Gülerpic.twitter.com/ZKWUtu74nB — Futboldur Hayat (@futboldurhayat) March 22, 2026

Atlético Madrid Team News

Atlético Madrid also faces challenges, with manager Diego Simeone dealing with a packed domestic and European schedule.

Midfielder Pablo Barrios has suffered a minor hamstring injury shortly after returning from a previous setback and is expected to be sidelined for around a month.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26

When will the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

When will the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match start?

The match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday, March 23, 2026.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match be played?

The match will be played at Estadio Bernabeu in Madrid

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match In India?

The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode App and Website.

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