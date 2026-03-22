LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Chennaiyin FC ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar donald trump Chennaiyin FC ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar donald trump Chennaiyin FC ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar donald trump Chennaiyin FC ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Chennaiyin FC ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar donald trump Chennaiyin FC ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar donald trump Chennaiyin FC ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar donald trump Chennaiyin FC ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Streaming: Where to Watch Carabao Cup Final Match on TV and Online In India

Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Streaming: Where to Watch Carabao Cup Final Match on TV and Online In India

Looking for Arsenal vs Manchester City live streaming? kick-off times, and mobile streaming options for the Wembley Stadium showdown.

Arsenal vs Manchester City (Image Credits:X)
Arsenal vs Manchester City (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 22, 2026 20:02:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Streaming: Where to Watch Carabao Cup Final Match on TV and Online In India

A potential quadruple bid will gather momentum if Arsenal can overcome Manchester City in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final, as both Premier League heavyweights prepare for a blockbuster clash at Wembley Stadium on March 22.

Arsenal have been in outstanding form this season, sitting comfortably at the top of the Premier League table. Under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners will aim to carry their dominance into the final. Meanwhile, Manchester City, managed by Pep Guardiola, are currently second, trailing Arsenal by nine points with a game in hand.

The most recent meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw in September 2025. However, Manchester City hold the upper hand in Carabao Cup encounters, having beaten Arsenal 4-1 in the 2020-21 quarter-final and 2-0 in the 2018 final. 

You Might Be Interested In

Head-to-head record:

  • Total matches: 214
  • Arsenal wins: 100
  • Manchester City wins: 65
  • Draws: 49

Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Streaming, Carabao Cup 2025-26

When will the Arsenal vs Manchester City Carabao Cup 2025-26 match take place?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City Carabao Cup  2025-26 match will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

When will the Arsenal vs Manchester City Carabao Cup 2025-26 match start?

The match will kick off at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Where will the Arsenal vs Manchester City Carabao Cup 2025-26 match be played?

The match will be played at Wembley Stadium in London.

Where to Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City Carabao Cup 2025-26 Match In India?

The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode App and Website.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya IGNORED! Kevin Pietersen Picks All-Time IPL XI, Calls Out “Biggest Mistake”

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ArsenalArsenal vs Manchester City Live StreamingCarabao CupMan CityManchester City

RELATED News

SA vs NZ: Connor Esterhuizen, Bowlers Help South Africa Beat New Zealand By 19 Runs To Level Series 2-2

PSL 2026: Why Lahore and Karachi Are Named As Host Cities As Matches Will Be Held Without Fans Behind Closed-Doors? Explained

PSL 2026: No Fans! Matches to Take Place Behind Closed Doors As West-Asia Tensions Force PCB To Take Big Decision

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Set To Sign Dasun Shanaka As Sam Curran’s Replacement In Upcoming Edition | Report

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

LATEST NEWS

Who Is KC Tyagi? Founding JD(U) Leader Exits Party Amid Strategic Shift, Joins RLD Hinting At Emerging Opposition Consolidation

Who Is Rajeev Chandrasekhar? BJP’s Trump Card, Staunch Critic of Communist–Congress Rule, Aiming to Expand NDA’s Vote Base in Kerala Assembly Election 2026

Watch: Student Finds Lizard In Bhopal Mess Food; Cook Denies The Claim By Eating It, Says It’s Capsicum; Internet Asks: ‘Is It Shimla Chilli?’

AP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026: Application Process, Fee, Eligibility Details

Mumbai Shocker: 20 Muslim Men Allegedly Assault 4 Teenagers After Minor Dispute Over Autorickshaw Queue In Malad East Escalates Into Mob Assault

When Is Ram Navami 2026? Check Exact Date, Tithi Timings, Madhyahna Muhurat And Why There’s Confusion This Year

Off Campus Release Date Announced: When Will Prime Video’s College Romance Drama Based On Elle Kennedy Books Stream Online?

OJEE 2026 Registration Date Extended: Check New Deadline, Apply Link

Iran Warns Of Massive Retaliation After Donald Trump’s Threat To Reopen Strait of Hormuz In 48 Hours: ‘Will Destroy Oil Facilities In Irreversible Manner’

CTET February 2026 Result: How to Check Scorecard at ctet.nic.in

Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Streaming: Where to Watch Carabao Cup Final Match on TV and Online In India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Streaming: Where to Watch Carabao Cup Final Match on TV and Online In India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Streaming: Where to Watch Carabao Cup Final Match on TV and Online In India
Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Streaming: Where to Watch Carabao Cup Final Match on TV and Online In India
Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Streaming: Where to Watch Carabao Cup Final Match on TV and Online In India
Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Streaming: Where to Watch Carabao Cup Final Match on TV and Online In India

QUICK LINKS