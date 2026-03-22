Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Streaming: Where to Watch Carabao Cup Final Match on TV and Online In India

A potential quadruple bid will gather momentum if Arsenal can overcome Manchester City in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final, as both Premier League heavyweights prepare for a blockbuster clash at Wembley Stadium on March 22.

Arsenal have been in outstanding form this season, sitting comfortably at the top of the Premier League table. Under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners will aim to carry their dominance into the final. Meanwhile, Manchester City, managed by Pep Guardiola, are currently second, trailing Arsenal by nine points with a game in hand.

The most recent meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw in September 2025. However, Manchester City hold the upper hand in Carabao Cup encounters, having beaten Arsenal 4-1 in the 2020-21 quarter-final and 2-0 in the 2018 final.

Head-to-head record:

Total matches: 214

Arsenal wins: 100

Manchester City wins: 65

Draws: 49

Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Streaming, Carabao Cup 2025-26

When will the Arsenal vs Manchester City Carabao Cup 2025-26 match take place?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City Carabao Cup 2025-26 match will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

When will the Arsenal vs Manchester City Carabao Cup 2025-26 match start?

The match will kick off at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Where will the Arsenal vs Manchester City Carabao Cup 2025-26 match be played?

The match will be played at Wembley Stadium in London.

Where to Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City Carabao Cup 2025-26 Match In India?

The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode App and Website.

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