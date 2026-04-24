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Home > Uncategorized > Alia Bhatt Buys Anupam Kher’s Mumbai Home For Rs 9 Crore; Actor Reveals Emotional Shimla Dream

Alia Bhatt Buys Anupam Kher’s Mumbai Home For Rs 9 Crore; Actor Reveals Emotional Shimla Dream

Alia Bhatt buys Anupam Kher home: What is fascinating is that the apartment in Mumbai that Kher sold became one of Alia Bhatt’s property investments as well. Reportedly, she bought two flats in the same luxurious Juhu apartment building from him for Rs 5.16 crore and Rs 3.83 crore respectively, thus reaching around Rs 8.99 crore altogether.

Anupam Kher And Alia Bhatt (PHOTO: IMDB)
Anupam Kher And Alia Bhatt (PHOTO: IMDB)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 24, 2026 15:48:50 IST

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Alia Bhatt Buys Anupam Kher’s Mumbai Home For Rs 9 Crore; Actor Reveals Emotional Shimla Dream

The experienced actor, Anupam Kher, has never hesitated to talk about his rise from being penniless in Mumbai to becoming one of the most revered personalities in the world of Indian films. However, what makes him stand out is not only his profession but also his attitude towards life, success, and possessions.

In an interview for Richa’s Zindagi show, Kher candidly talked about an important life decision he had taken almost ten years ago, which entailed selling his apartment in Mumbai to Alia Bhatt. The funny part is that this was not a financially driven decision but rather an intentional lifestyle choice.

Choosing Simplicity Over Ownership

Commenting about his choice not to own property, Kher admitted that his decision was deliberate and not a compromise. Instead of worrying about buying assets, like most people at this stage of life would do, Kher decided to avoid the concept of permanence.

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He shared, “Kirron and I moved to a different place, and it took us four years to find it. Then she became an MP and shifted to Chandigarh. At one point, I wondered why we were even searching so hard for a house. So we just started living simply.”

As for living in rented accommodation, Kher felt that it had helped him lead a simple and free life. He could disconnect himself from the responsibilities of owning property and could lead an uncomplicated life.

A Dream Fulfilled for His Mother

Although Kher himself preferred a minimalist style, he did ensure that he fulfilled one of the dreams of his mother—that of having a house in Shimla. While she wanted something small, he took things to another level and bought her a bigger house. Even till now, she lives modestly, spending time in the house only during the summer season. This demonstrates how deeply rooted the values of Kher are—he might not place too much value on the accumulation of wealth for himself, but he holds the joy of his family members in high regard.

Lessons from Failure and Success

Kher also spoke candidly about the nature of ambition and how it often leads to an endless cycle of wanting more. He explained how financial milestones rarely bring lasting satisfaction. In his words, “If you have Rs 10 crore, you start wanting Rs 20 crore, then Rs 25 crore. But failure teaches you. It helps you grow, reinvent yourself, and reminds you that you’re alive. Failure, at every step, pushes creativity and innovation. You shouldn’t feel self-pity. I do feel it sometimes, but after that, I find joy in living again. People have forgotten how to truly live.”

His reflections highlight a philosophy shaped not just by success, but by setbacks and introspection. For Kher, failure is not something to fear—it is an essential part of growth and creativity.

The Apartment That Found a New Owner

However, what is fascinating is that the apartment in Mumbai that Kher sold became one of Alia Bhatt’s property investments as well. Reportedly, she bought two flats in the same luxurious Juhu apartment building from him for Rs 5.16 crore and Rs 3.83 crore respectively, thus reaching around Rs 8.99 crore altogether.

Whereas the deal itself was the news back then, it only adds up to more pieces in the puzzle of Anupam Kher’s life now – pieces that don’t represent what he possesses but rather what he parts ways with.

Essentially, the whole story of the Indian actor revolves around how he defines success. Amidst the glamour of Bollywood and all its luxuries, he remains committed to his own vision of happiness that lies not in possessions but in a simpler life and good relations with those close to him.

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Alia Bhatt Buys Anupam Kher’s Mumbai Home For Rs 9 Crore; Actor Reveals Emotional Shimla Dream

Alia Bhatt Buys Anupam Kher’s Mumbai Home For Rs 9 Crore; Actor Reveals Emotional Shimla Dream

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Alia Bhatt Buys Anupam Kher’s Mumbai Home For Rs 9 Crore; Actor Reveals Emotional Shimla Dream

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Alia Bhatt Buys Anupam Kher’s Mumbai Home For Rs 9 Crore; Actor Reveals Emotional Shimla Dream
Alia Bhatt Buys Anupam Kher’s Mumbai Home For Rs 9 Crore; Actor Reveals Emotional Shimla Dream
Alia Bhatt Buys Anupam Kher’s Mumbai Home For Rs 9 Crore; Actor Reveals Emotional Shimla Dream
Alia Bhatt Buys Anupam Kher’s Mumbai Home For Rs 9 Crore; Actor Reveals Emotional Shimla Dream

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