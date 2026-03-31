In Pics: Meet Sahiba Bali — Glam IPL Anchor Under Fire Over Pakistan Remark in Viral Video; Fans Question if ‘Cute Face’ Got Her Cricket Role
A digital creator on Instagram has called out actress and influencer Sahiba Bali in a video that has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the creator refers to Bali’s past visit to the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain and questions it after images, allegedly showing her consuming beef, resurfaced online. The video has brought the issue into the spotlight, sparking widespread discussion and debate among social media users.
Sahiba Bali
A digital creator on Instagram has called out actress and influencer Sahiba Bali in a viral video that is now circulating widely on social media. (Photo Credits: Sahiba Bali/IG)
Sahiba Bali Controversy
In the clip, the creator speaks about Bali’s past visit to the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain and questions it after images allegedly showing her eating beef resurfaced online. (Photo Credits: Sahiba Bali/IG)
Sahiba Bali Controversial Remarks
The video highlights this issue as one of the main talking points and has triggered discussions among users online. (Photo Credits: Sahiba Bali/IG)
Sahiba Bali Online Remarks
The creator also refers to the debate that began earlier after Bali criticised the removal of references to the Mughals and the Delhi Sultanate from school textbooks. (Photo Credits: Sahiba Bali/IG)
Sahiba Bali Controversial Online Remarks
While discussing the matter, the video mentions how her comments on the subject had already drawn attention and reactions across social media platforms, making it another topic the creator brings up in the clip. (Photo Credits: Sahiba Bali/IG)
Sahiba Bali Controversies
Additionally, the video mentions another controversy involving Bali, where she sparked debate with remarks related to a Pakistan trip. (Photo Credits: Sahiba Bali/IG)
Sahiba Bali Photos
The creator includes this as part of the broader criticism raised in the video, pointing to multiple issues that have recently kept the actress in the spotlight and prompted conversations among netizens. (Photo Credits: Sahiba Bali/IG)
Sahiba Bali
Earlier, Sahiba Bali had sparked controversy with a remark about the distinct English accent in Bengaluru during a podcast. (Photo Credits: Sahiba Bali/IG)
Sahiba Bali Controversial Statements
Social media users accused her of perpetuating a regional divide. Some defended Bali, suggesting she was appreciating the uniqueness of the accent rather than mocking it. (Photo Credits: Sahiba Bali/IG)