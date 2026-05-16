JPMorgan Sex Slave Case: Oral Sex Demands, Viagra, Drugging And Racial Slurs Surface In Explosive Lawsuit, ‘I F**king Own You’

Lorna Hajdini, 37, a senior executive at JPMorgan Chase, has been accused of sexually harassing and abusing a junior male employee, Chirayu Rana, over several months, according to a lawsuit filed in New York County Supreme Court. The complaint alleges that Hajdini, an executive director in the company’s Leveraged Finance division, subjected Rana to repeated sexual coercion, racial abuse and professional threats after he rejected her advances. The plaintiff, identified anonymously as John Doe, also accused the banking giant of enabling the alleged misconduct and retaliating against him after he reported it.

JPMorgan Rejects Allegations After Internal Probe

JPMorgan Chase has said that the firm conducted an internal investigation and found no evidence supporting the claims.

“Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims,” the representative said.

It further stated that while several employees cooperated with the inquiry, the complainant allegedly declined to participate and did not provide information that would support his allegations.

Chirayu Rana Filed Complaint Anonymously

According to the lawsuit, Doe chose to proceed anonymously to protect himself and his family after allegedly receiving threats.

The complaint accuses JPMorgan of placing him on involuntary leave, damaging his professional reputation and failing to act against Hajdini and others despite his complaints.

Doe alleges that the harassment began shortly after the two started working together in 2024.

Alleged Harassment Began Soon After Joining Team

The lawsuit states that Doe, who is Asian, joined JPMorgan in March 2024 as a Senior Vice President and Director. Hajdini was appointed to the same team in a senior role the following month.

In an incident alleged to have taken place in early May 2024, Hajdini reportedly dropped a pen near Doe’s desk and touched his leg and calf while picking it up.

According to the complaint, she then made a sexually explicit remark, allegedly saying, “Oh, you did play basketball in college? … I love basketball players… they get me so wet.”

Doe claims the behavior escalated in the weeks that followed.

Lorna Hajdini Threatened Chirayu Rana

Later that month, Hajdini allegedly invited him out for drinks. After he declined, she is accused of threatening him, allegedly saying, “If you don’t fk me soon, I’m going to ruin you… never forget, I fking own you.”

The lawsuit alleges that Hajdini twice propositioned Doe for oral sex inside the office.

On one occasion, she allegedly asked, “Birthday BJ for the brown boy? My little brown boy.”

Doe claims that despite repeatedly rejecting her advances, Hajdini continued threatening his career prospects. According to the complaint, she allegedly told him he would need to start “pleasing” her if he wanted to be promoted to executive director.

During a work-related social gathering at Hajdini’s private members club, she allegedly told him, “You’re gonna need to earn it, my little Arab boy toy.”

The complaint further alleges that during the same event, she repeatedly groped him under the table and spat into her hands before rubbing them over his neck and head.

Lawsuit Alleges Sexual Assault and Drugging

The complaint claims the alleged harassment later escalated into sexual assault. Two witnesses are cited in the filing as corroborating portions of Doe’s account.

According to the lawsuit, Hajdini allegedly used threats, racial abuse and intimidation to coerce Doe into sexual acts.

Doe further alleges that Hajdini admitted to drugging him with “roofies,” commonly referred to as a date-rape drug, as well as other substances without his knowledge before some encounters.

Lorna Hajdini Removed Shirt, Fondled Her Breasts

The lawsuit claims that during the summer of 2024, Hajdini arrived at an apartment where Doe was staying because she allegedly knew he would be there.

Inside the apartment, Hajdini allegedly made sexual advances that Doe rejected. According to the complaint, she then threatened his career, allegedly saying, “Do you want to get promoted at year end or not? Do you want a future at JPMorgan? It’s that simple. I don’t know why you’re fighting this.”

The lawsuit claims Hajdini then removed her shirt, fondled her breasts and made a racial insult directed at Doe’s wife.

According to the complaint, she allegedly said, “I bet your little Asian, fish head, wife doesn’t have these cannons.”

Doe alleges Hajdini then forcibly removed his pants and performed oral sex on him against his will while he protested and cried.

The complaint states that Hajdini allegedly mocked him during the encounter, saying, “Stop fing crying. You think anyone would ever believe you? You’re a fing douche bag who thinks he’s hot st, but you can’t even get your dk hard for me? What the f*** is this?”

The lawsuit further alleges that she then ordered Doe to perform oral sex on her despite his repeated pleas.

“Afraid that Ms Hajdini would act on her threats to retaliate against him, [Doe], embarrassed and humiliated, complied with her demands,” the complaint states.

Also Read: Chirayu Rana Retains Lawyer Linked To Epstein Accusers In Legal Battle Against JPMorgan Executive Lorna Hajdini