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Home > World News > Chirayu Rana vs Lorna Hajdini: Former JPMorgan Employee Denies Faking Father’s Death, Attorney Reveals It Was For ‘Dad-Like’ Figure Amid Explosive Harassment Lawsuit

Chirayu Rana vs Lorna Hajdini: Former JPMorgan Employee Denies Faking Father’s Death, Attorney Reveals It Was For ‘Dad-Like’ Figure Amid Explosive Harassment Lawsuit

Former JPMorgan employee Chirayu Rana has intensified his legal battle against the bank and executive Lorna Hajdini, rejecting a $1 million settlement offer while pursuing claims of sexual harassment and racial discrimination.

JPMorgan Case: Chirayu Rana vs Lorna Hajdini (IMAGE: X)
JPMorgan Case: Chirayu Rana vs Lorna Hajdini (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 20:34 IST

Chirayu Rana vs Lorna Hajdini: Things have really heated up between Chirayu Rana, a former JPMorgan Chase employee, and the bank after some pretty wild accusations about Rana’s work history and personal actions came out. Rana’s lawyer, Daniel Kaiser, jumped in to clear up the messy story about Rana’s 2024 leave of absence and at the same time, he’s moving forward with a lawsuit claiming sexual harassment and racial discrimination by Lorna Hajdini.

This lawsuit grabbed people’s attention after Rana turned down a $1 million settlement offer from JPMorgan. Instead of taking the money, he wanted the fight to play out in open court. The headline boils down to this: an Indian-origin banker hires a big-name attorney to take on a JPMorgan executive.

Did Chirayu Rana fake his father’s death? 

About that leave of absence, some news outlets ran with the story that Rana faked his father’s death to get time off work in late 2024. Kaiser told The Wall Street Journal this isn’t true. He explained that Rana’s biological father is actually still alive, but the person who died was someone Rana considers a “father figure”, the guy who really raised him. Rana took his leave just a few months before, in May 2025, when he officially complained about s*xual assault and racial harassment. JPMorgan and Hajdini flat-out deny all the accusations.

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What are the misconduct allegations against Chirayu Rana?

As the case unfolds, information about Rana’s work experience at some renowned firms, such as Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, and Carlyle Group, has come to light. Reports claim that Rana has had a habit of changing jobs every few years and was recently asked to leave one position at a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management because of his performance and poor fit. He is also reported to have been aggressive towards his peers during his time at the consultancy CrossBoundary. Kaiser has described these allegations as a concerted defamation plot.

“Misinformation campaigns are being conducted against Chirayu Rana,” Kaiser said. “We welcome the unfolding of truths in court proceedings. If indeed my client’s constitutional rights were violated, then let the courts decide,” he concluded.

The JPMorgan conflict explained

Rana came on board at JPMorgan in March 2024 to help the bank grow its private credit operations. Although he and Hajdini had good relations, exchanging messages and meme jokes at first, according to Rana’s legal suit, the harassment started late in 2024.

After filing an internal complaint, Rana’s attorneys have supposedly asked for a USD 22 million settlement. During the mediation process, JPMorgan put Rana on paid leave and offered him USD 1 million to settle the dispute.

Rana refused the proposal and resigned from the bank at the close of 2025. After his exit from JPMorgan, Rana moved to join the private equity firm Bregal Sagemount. Nevertheless, a spokeswoman at the corporation has confirmed that Rana was fired at the start of April 2026.

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Chirayu Rana vs Lorna Hajdini: Former JPMorgan Employee Denies Faking Father’s Death, Attorney Reveals It Was For ‘Dad-Like’ Figure Amid Explosive Harassment Lawsuit
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Chirayu Rana vs Lorna Hajdini: Former JPMorgan Employee Denies Faking Father’s Death, Attorney Reveals It Was For ‘Dad-Like’ Figure Amid Explosive Harassment Lawsuit
Chirayu Rana vs Lorna Hajdini: Former JPMorgan Employee Denies Faking Father’s Death, Attorney Reveals It Was For ‘Dad-Like’ Figure Amid Explosive Harassment Lawsuit
Chirayu Rana vs Lorna Hajdini: Former JPMorgan Employee Denies Faking Father’s Death, Attorney Reveals It Was For ‘Dad-Like’ Figure Amid Explosive Harassment Lawsuit
Chirayu Rana vs Lorna Hajdini: Former JPMorgan Employee Denies Faking Father’s Death, Attorney Reveals It Was For ‘Dad-Like’ Figure Amid Explosive Harassment Lawsuit

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