Chirayu Rana Retains Lawyer Linked To Epstein Accusers In Legal Battle Against JP Morgan Executive Lorna Hajdini

A former JP Morgan banker who accused a senior executive of sexual harassment has hired a well-known New York lawyer who earlier represented women linked to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Chirayu Rana, an Indian-origin former Wall Street analyst, is being represented by lawyer Daniel Kaiser from the law firm Kaiser, Saurborn & Mair. Kaiser had earlier represented several women who accused Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died in 2019.

Chirayu Rana Accuses JP Morgan Executive Of Sexual Assault



Rana has filed a lawsuit against JP Morgan executive director Lorna Hajdini. He claims that she drugged him with Viagra and sexually assaulted him several times. Both Hajdini and JP Morgan have denied the allegations.

The lawsuit includes several serious accusations, with Rana alleging that Hajdini used drugs and pressure to control him. However, JP Morgan said its internal investigation found no proof to support the claims. The bank also said Rana did not fully cooperate with the investigation and refused to provide important details. Hajdini’s lawyers have also denied all allegations.





JP Morgan Settlement Offer And Rana’s Demand



According to The Wall Street Journal, JP Morgan had earlier offered Rana about $1 million to settle the case, but he refused the offer and instead demanded more than $20 million.

Rana’s lawyer, Daniel Kaiser, told The New York Post ‘A motion was filed today to seek an order to permit my client to proceed by John Doe. Those papers attach corroborating evidence of his claims. And there is much more’.

Daniel Kaiser’s Link To Jeffrey Epstein Cases



The case has also gained attention because Kaiser has represented several women who accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse, including Jennifer Araoz, who filed a lawsuit against Epstein’s estate and associates.

JP Morgan said its internal investigation, which included checking emails and work records, found no proof to support Rana’s allegations. The bank also said Rana and Hajdini worked in different reporting structures, meaning Hajdini had no authority over his salary or compensation.

Some colleagues reportedly described Rana as “socially awkward,” while Hajdini is seen within the company as a successful and respected finance executive.

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