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Home > World News > Did Bill Gates Predict Hantavirus? ‘Next Pandemic Could Be More Severe’ Claim Goes Viral | Watch

Did Bill Gates Predict Hantavirus? ‘Next Pandemic Could Be More Severe’ Claim Goes Viral | Watch

Viral claims falsely link Bill Gates to hantavirus prediction. Fact-checks confirm no such forecast exists. He only warned broadly about future pandemics and preparedness, not specific viruses or timelines.

Did Bill Gates say there will be another pandemic? (Pic: X)
Did Bill Gates say there will be another pandemic? (Pic: X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-07 17:44 IST

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Did Bill Gates Predict Hantavirus? ‘Next Pandemic Could Be More Severe’ Claim Goes Viral | Watch

Did Bill Gates say there will be another pandemic? A claim in social media posts that Bill Gates may have “predicted” a hantavirus pandemic is part of a viral hoax that has caused confusion and panic, raising fears that he predicted a future global health crisis. But fact-checks and records show that there is no record of any such prediction. Instead, online posts claim to have stitched together fragments of older statements and a handful of recent reports of hantavirus cases into a misleading story. Yes, Gates has warned multiple times that a future pandemic is still possible and called on governments to prepare better. But he never said that such an outbreak would be caused by hantavirus, in 2026, or any other year.

The claim has spread online after users took the generality of some warnings and twisted them into a specific “prediction” that has caused confusion and panic. Experts say that these kinds of stories spread easily at times when the public is concerned about disease and become amplified if there are reports of actual diseases in the news.

Bottom line: Bill Gates has not predicted a hantavirus pandemic in 2026, despite the viral claim to the contrary.

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What Bill Gates Actually Said? No Specific Hantavirus Prediction

Bill Gates hasn’t warned us that hantavirus is coming. But he has warned us that we need to be prepared. Bill Gates has warned that the world should be prepared for the next pandemic, but he has never mentioned hantavirus, or any disease for that matter. He’s been saying the same thing for years: be prepared, not reactive. In his infamous 2015 TED Talk also, he warned that infectious diseases could be one of the gravest threats facing the world, and that we have an unprepared system. He has repeated that another pandemic is “all but certain” to happen this generation.

The missed detail in the online version is that he talks about possibilities, not predictions, of unknown pathogens, climate-linked risks and zoonotic spillovers, not specific viruses and their timelines.

What Is The Hantavirus?

Most hantaviruses are zoonotic viruses that are carried by rodents, such as mice and rats. The animals are not affected by the virus, but can spread it by excreting the virus in their urine, droppings, and saliva. The virus is spread to humans when they inhale these particles, typically when cleaning up rodent-infested areas or when disturbing the rodents themselves.

The virus can also be transmitted more rarely through direct contact with contaminated surfaces, or in the rare case of rodent bites. Transmission from person-to-person is extremely rare, and has currently only been reported with certain strains in South America. Hantavirus can cause respiratory illness, and has been associated with sporadic outbreaks around the world.

Also Read: Hantavirus Outbreak Live Updates: 7 Confirmed Cases as Per WHO, Issues Alert After Rare Virus Spreads On Atlantic Cruise….

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Did Bill Gates Predict Hantavirus? ‘Next Pandemic Could Be More Severe’ Claim Goes Viral | Watch
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