Hantavirus Outbreak Live Updates: WHO Issues Alert After Rare Virus Spreads On Atlantic Cruise

A rare hantavirus has been spread on the Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius after several passengers became ill on an Atlantic voyage and has reignited fears about the disease around the world. Some physicians say the virus could be the Andes strain of the new hantavirus that can lead to rare human-to-human transmission. The cruise ship, with more than a 150 passengers and crew, was stuck off the Cape Verde because sick travellers were being isolated and evacuated for treatment. But what is hantavirus? How many deaths have been confirmed to date? And what has the WHO said about the deadly hantavirus cruise outbreak? Read all the latest updates on the deadly disease here.

What is Hantavirus?

Hantavirus is a rare and dangerous virus transmitted primarily by contact with rodents, particularly their urine, saliva and droppings. In most cases, people are infected by inhaling contaminated air particles in closed spaces. Symptoms are initially a fever, body pain, weakness and difficulty breathing. In the most severe cases, it can cause lung failure and death. Medical experts believe the outbreak tied to cruise ship MV Hondius may be caused by Andes, one of only a handful of hantavirus strains that can rarely be transmitted from human to human.

How Did It Spread On The Ship?

The outbreak aboard the Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius, which embarked from Argentina in April 2026 and visited Antarctica and the South Atlantic. Investigators suspect passengers were exposed during stops in rodent-infested areas or by contamination on board. The closed nature of cruise ships also raised concerns regarding a lack of human-to-human spread. The WHO and European health authorities are investigating the source and infected passengers have been quarantined and evacuated for medical treatment.

How Many Deaths Till Now due to Hantavirus?

As of May 7, 2026, at least three deaths linked to the hantavirus outbreak have been reported. According to health authorities, seven confirmed or suspected cases have been identified so far. Several passengers remain under medical observation, while others were evacuated to hospitals in South Africa and Europe. Officials continue monitoring the situation closely, although the WHO says the overall risk to the public remains low.

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