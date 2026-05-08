Who Is Daniel J Kaiser? Epstein Accusers’ Lawyer Now Representing Ex-JPMorgan Banker Chirayu Rana In Sex Slave Lawsuit

Former JPMorgan banker Chirayu Rana has hired a prominent New York lawyer known for representing Jeffrey Epstein accusers as he pursues a legal battle against the country’s largest bank over allegations that he was forced into becoming a “sex slave.” Rana, 35, identified as John Doe in court filings, last week filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan executive director Lorna Hajdini. The complaint contains allegations that Hajdini drugged and sexually assaulted him, claims that the bank has strongly denied. Rana is being represented by Daniel J Kaiser, a partner at New York law firm Kaiser, Saurborn & Mair.

Daniel J Kaiser Has Represented Epstein Survivors

Daniel J Kaiser has previously represented multiple women against late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Among them was Jennifer Araoz, a 38-year-old New Yorker who alleged that Epstein raped her in his Manhattan mansion when she was 15 years old. Epstein, 66, was found dead in a jail cell in August 2019, a month after Araoz filed court documents in preparation for suing him while he awaited trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Kaiser also represented Araoz in legal proceedings involving Epstein’s estate and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was later convicted of procuring young girls for Epstein.

BREAKING: Former JPMorgan banker Chirayu Rana has hired Daniel Kaiser, a high-profile attorney known for representing Jeffrey Epstein accusers pic.twitter.com/MR95bDIMhK — Exec Sum (@exec_sum) May 7, 2026

Who is Daniel J Kaiser?

According to the KSMLAW website, Kaiser has extensive experience in representing victims of sexual harassment and sexual assault. The site states that he currently represents multiple women with legal claims against the Estate of Jeffrey Epstein.

Daniel J Kaiser has reportedly represented employees and executives in disputes. His clients have included senior executives and officers of Fortune 500 companies, financial and sales professionals, attorneys, physicians, and professionals working at leading public and private firms as well as government organizations, according to the KSMLAW firm.

What Are The Charges Against JPMorgan Executive Lorna Hajdini Made By Chirayu Rana?

Rana’s original lawsuit, which alleged emotional distress and reputational damage, was briefly removed from the court docket and marked as “returned for correction.” It was later refiled with additional explicit allegations. According to reports, JPMorgan allegedly offered Rana $1 million to withdraw his claims. Rana reportedly rejected the offer and instead sought compensation “north of $20 million.”

JPMorgan has categorically denied Rana’s allegations, calling the lawsuit “entirely fabricated.”

The bank also stated that an internal investigation uncovered no evidence supporting Rana’s accusations, adding that he “refused to participate and declined to provide facts” to substantiate his claims.

Following the refiling, Kaiser told US media, “A motion was filed today to seek an order to permit my client to proceed by John Doe. Those papers attach corroborating evidence of his claims. And there is much more.”

Also Read: Saw Naked Lorna Hajdini At Chirayu Rana’s Flat: JPMorgan Case Witness Makes Shocking Claim