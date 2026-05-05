Threesome Invite, Sex Abuse: What Chirayu Rana Alleges In Wild New Lawsuit Against JPMorgan Chase Executive Lorna Hajdini

Former JPMorgan Chase banker Chirayu Rana has filed a new lawsuit with allegedly new evidence to support his sexual abuse allegations against Lorna Hajdini. The latest filing includes anonymous witness statements, one of which alleges an incident involving an invitation to a threesome. The lawsuit, which the bank has rejected and called fabricated, resurfaced in the Manhattan Supreme Court docket on Monday. It had briefly appeared last week before being withdrawn. The case has drawn widespread attention due to its explicit and serious claims, including accusations that Hajdini turned Rana into a “sex slave.”

JPMorgan and Hajdini have strongly denied the allegations. According to a report by the NY Post, citing sources, an internal investigation conducted by the bank, reviewing emails, records, and electronic devices, found no evidence of misconduct by Lorna Hajdini. The bank stated that Hajdini fully cooperated with the inquiry, while Rana did not.

JPMorgan Lorna Hajdini Case: Did Chirayu Rana Fake His Father’s Death To Get Leave?

Another report alleges that Chirayu Rana told the bank that his father had died in order to obtain paid leave. However, it was later found that his father was found to be alive, according to a report.

The report claims that Rana used this leave period, initially granted for bereavement, to prepare the lawsuit against both Hajdini and JPMorgan.

One of the newly submitted pieces of evidence comes from an unidentified person described as a family friend of Rana. The witness claims to have been staying at a New York City apartment when he was disturbed late at night by Hajdini’s alleged behavior.

According to the statement, Hajdini, described as intoxicated, allegedly woke the witness while “completely naked,” sat on the couch where he was sleeping, lit a cigarette, and repeatedly urged him to “join them” in the bedroom.

The witness claims he refused multiple times, after which Hajdini allegedly said, “you know I own …. so you better come join.”

After she returned to the bedroom, the witness states he overheard Rana saying, “no, no, no, you have to leave. I’m not going to do this. Please stop.”

The document further alleges that Hajdini left later that night, after which Rana emerged and shared that she had “constantly harassed him and forced him to engage in sexual behavior with her on a number of occasions.”

Rana is also said to have recalled threats of “trouble” if he did not comply and expressed concerns that Hajdini was blackmailing him.

Chirayu Rana Cites PTSD, Seeks Anonymity In JPMorgan Lorna Hajdini Case

Among the filings is an affirmation from Rana himself, in which he argues that he should be allowed to proceed anonymously, citing psychological trauma linked to the alleged incidents.

A letter from executive psychotherapist Johnathan Alpert supports this claim, stating that Rana has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Rana also references a June 2025 email sent to Alpert, in which he wrote that he had “not slept in weeks,” was “unable to eat,” and reported hearing Hajdini’s voice in his head. He added, “I feared for my own safety” and for that of his family.

Also Read: Who Is Chirayu Rana? Ex-JPMorgan Banker Accused Of Faking Father’s Death For Leave After Filing Sexual Harassment Case Against Lorna Hajdini