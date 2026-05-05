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Home > India News > Why Indian Navy Needed Pakistan’s Help In Arabian Sea? Stranded Vessel, Emergency SOS & Dramatic Mid-Sea Rescue Explained

Why Indian Navy Needed Pakistan’s Help In Arabian Sea? Stranded Vessel, Emergency SOS & Dramatic Mid-Sea Rescue Explained

In a rare Pakistan’s maritime forces reportedly aided an Indian vessel stranded in the Arabian Sea in a humanitarian gesture. The MV Gautam crew, including Indian nationals, received food, medical help, and technical support, according to Pakistani media.

Pakistan Navy aids stranded Indian vessel in Arabian Sea, offering food, medical support. Photo: AI.
Pakistan Navy aids stranded Indian vessel in Arabian Sea, offering food, medical support. Photo: AI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 12:40 IST

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Why Indian Navy Needed Pakistan’s Help In Arabian Sea? Stranded Vessel, Emergency SOS & Dramatic Mid-Sea Rescue Explained

The Pakistan Navy reportedly helped the crew of an Indian offshore tug and supply vessel that was stranded in the Arabian Sea, according to a report citing that the help was extended on a humanitarian basis. The crew included six Indians and one Indonesian national. The MV Gautam crew reportedly developed a technical snag while it was travelling to Oman from India.  Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) helped the Indian Navy in the rescue and support operation, Pakistan’s biggest newspaper, Dawn, reported. Pakistan launched the assistance operation after India’s Maritime Rescue and Coordination Centre in Mumbai contacted Pakistani authorities and requested assistance, the report added.

The report says that Pakistan provided food, medical aid, and technical support to the stranded crew, adding that the assistance to help the vessel was continuing. 

The reported incident, if true, will be the first public interaction between the Indian and Pakistani crews after last year’s Operation Sindoor. 

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Last year, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in retaliation to Pahalgam terror attack.

The terror attack, carried out in Pahalgam, one of Jammu and Kashmir’s prominent tourist destinations, had shocked the nation after Pakistan-backed terrorists entered a village and killed 26 civilians. The assailants reportedly targeted victims based on their religious identity, drawing widespread condemnation and outrage across the country.

The Indian armed forces destroyed nine major terror launchpads linked to groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

In response, Pakistan carried out drone attacks and shelling, leading to a four-day conflict between the two countries. Indian forces conducted retaliatory strikes, targeting and destroying radar installations in Lahore and near Gujranwala, demonstrating strong defensive and offensive capabilities.

Following the escalation, Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted the Indian DGMO, and both sides agreed to a ceasefire on May 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Chinese Company Closes Gwadar Facility In Pakistan, Cuts Jobs Over Financial Losses

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Why Indian Navy Needed Pakistan’s Help In Arabian Sea? Stranded Vessel, Emergency SOS & Dramatic Mid-Sea Rescue Explained
Why Indian Navy Needed Pakistan’s Help In Arabian Sea? Stranded Vessel, Emergency SOS & Dramatic Mid-Sea Rescue Explained
Why Indian Navy Needed Pakistan’s Help In Arabian Sea? Stranded Vessel, Emergency SOS & Dramatic Mid-Sea Rescue Explained
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