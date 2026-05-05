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Home > Education News > SRMJEEE 2026 Phase 1 Result Expected Shortly at srmist.edu.in, Check Result Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard

SRMJEEE 2026 Phase 1 Result Expected Shortly at srmist.edu.in, Check Result Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology will announce the SRMJEEE 2026 Phase 1 result today.

SRMJEEE 2026 Phase 1 Result
SRMJEEE 2026 Phase 1 Result

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 13:30 IST

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SRMJEEE 2026 Phase 1 Result Expected Shortly at srmist.edu.in, Check Result Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology will announce the SRMJEEE 2026 Phase 1 result today at 3 pm. The scorecard for candidates who had appeared for the entrance test will be available on the official website, srmist.edu.in. The SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) is held for admission to BTech programmes offered at SRM campuses. The result will indicate the candidates’ standing and eligibility for the next stage of the admission process, including counselling and seat allocation.

When will SRMJEEE 2026 Phase 1 result be declared

The university had earlier informed that the 2026 Phase 1 result would be declared on May 5. The result will be issued at 3 pm. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials handy to avoid last-minute hassle in accessing their results. The announcement is crucial as it kickstarts the admission process for various engineering aspirants to seek admission to the SRM institutions.

How to check SRMJEEE 2026 result online

The candidates can take the following steps to download their scorecards once released. They will have to visit the official website and click on the result link on homepage. Post this, candidates must log in using the email ID and password that were used to register. Once logged in, the scorecard will appear on the screen. Students must download and save a copy for future use, specifically for counselling and admission.

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What details are mentioned in SRMJEEE scorecard

The scorecard released by the university will carry important information related to the candidate’s performance in the exam such as candidate’s name, application number, marks scored and qualifying status among others. Students are advised to check all the details mentioned on the scorecard carefully and in case there is any error, they must contact the authorities at the earliest.

Why is SRMJEEE result important for admission

SRMJEEE result will be the basis for admission. If you pass the Phase 1 exam, you’ll be eligible to participate in the BTech programme counselling process. Students will get seats at counselling time. Their ranks, choice, and seats available will decide the seats across different campuses.

Students can improve their chances of admission to their preferred programme with better marks and to their preferred campus.

What are SRMJEEE Phase 2 and Phase 3 exam dates

For candidates who want to improve their scores in Phase 1 or couldn’t appear in the exam, the university is holding the exam in multiple phases. The registration window for the Phase 2 exam is currently open and will close on June 4, 2026. Phase 2 exam will be conducted from June 10 to June 15, while Phase 3 exam will be conducted on July 4 and July 5, 2026. The multi-phase exam structure provides flexibility and multiple opportunities to students.

How is SRMJEEE exam conducted

SRMJEEE is being conducted in remote proctored mode, which allows candidates to take the exam from their homes under monitored conditions. The exam question paper is based on the Class 12 syllabus. It contains multiple-choice questions from physics, chemistry and mathematics. The exam tests the students’ conceptual understanding and problem-solving abilities. The SRMJEEE 2026 Phase 1 result is an important milestone for future engineers. Candidates should check the official website regularly for counselling updates and further processes of admission.

Also Read: MHT CET 2026 City Intimation Slip Released at cetcell.mahacet.org; Check Exam City And Shift Details

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SRMJEEE 2026 Phase 1 Result Expected Shortly at srmist.edu.in, Check Result Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard

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SRMJEEE 2026 Phase 1 Result Expected Shortly at srmist.edu.in, Check Result Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard
SRMJEEE 2026 Phase 1 Result Expected Shortly at srmist.edu.in, Check Result Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard
SRMJEEE 2026 Phase 1 Result Expected Shortly at srmist.edu.in, Check Result Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard
SRMJEEE 2026 Phase 1 Result Expected Shortly at srmist.edu.in, Check Result Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard

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