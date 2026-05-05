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Home > Entertainment News > From Faux Pas To Weird Outfits And Wardrobe Malfunctions, Met Gala 2026 Turns Meme Fest, Goes Viral, Breaks The Internet

From Faux Pas To Weird Outfits And Wardrobe Malfunctions, Met Gala 2026 Turns Meme Fest, Goes Viral, Breaks The Internet

The Met Gala 2026 saw memes steal the spotlight as Indian internet users hilariously compared couture looks to pop culture icons. From Dhoom 2 references to Motu Patlu vibes, social media turned high fashion into a viral cultural spectacle.

Met Gala 2026 Social Media Memes
Met Gala 2026 Social Media Memes

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 14:41 IST

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From Faux Pas To Weird Outfits And Wardrobe Malfunctions, Met Gala 2026 Turns Meme Fest, Goes Viral, Breaks The Internet

The Met Gala 2026 demonstrated that the internet remains the true center of attraction while celebrities create glamorous displays. The theme required artists and musicians and social media stars to wear extravagant costumes, but it was regular internet users who created memes from their homes who transformed the event into a cultural phenomenon. The Indian internet community reached peak online activity this year as they discovered amusing similarities between high-fashion couture and famous pop culture characters from the past.

Couture Caricatures: From Dhoom 2 Vibes to Animated Antics

The Indian internet recognized “high art” when a global superstar appeared on the carpet as a living statue that sheathed her body in metallic colors and military-inspired design elements while the public recognized her as the Dhoom 2 museum heist character played by Hrithik Roshan. Fans started sharing comparisons between the two performances because they found it amusing that the actor had performed better in his 2006 role.



Bollywood’s Meme Moment: From Avant-Garde Fashion to Motu Patlu Comparisons Goes Viral

Bollywood humor extended beyond its initial boundaries to create comedic effects that spread throughout the entire film industry. Fans of the cartoon show Motu Patlu found themselves reminded of the characters through a series of avant-garde fashion designs that featured brightly colored oversized designs.

Social media platforms experienced a three-hour period of activity that originated from two things: the expensive red carpet appearance and the basic Indian animated style that created two streetwear designs that became popular in the meme space.



Runway Riddles: Decoding the ‘Fashion Is Art’ Aesthetic

The Costume Institute exhibition Costume Art, which showed how people wore clothes throughout 5,000 years of history, served as the inspiration for the 2026 theme, which states that Fashion Is Art. The event was co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour, with Jeff Bezos serving as an honorary chair. The red carpet saw a mix of global icons like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who closed the night in Maison Margiela and Chanel alongside Kim Kardashian LISA and Zoe Kravitz. Filmmaker Karan Johar represented India through his Manish Malhotra ensemble, which he wore in the style of Raja Ravi Varma, creating a beautiful display of Indian heritage through his embroidery work.



Social Media Turns Savage as Brutally Honest Reactions Redefine Fashion Commentary at Midnight

Social media platforms transformed into a battleground for people to express their bitter yet witty and their brutally honest commentary during the late-night hours. Internet users went beyond simple fashion evaluation because they turned the clothing into something different.



The digital audience used two different methods to maintain the gala event’s dignity by first comparing multi-layered tulle dresses to loofahs and second making fun of how The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released at the exact moment during the event. The stars entered the Met, but the internet followed a path that led to complete laughter because viral content now makes any major fashion event into a public joke through one viral meme.

Also Read: Met Gala 2026: Who Is Princess Gauravi Kumari? Indian Royalty Shines With Rare Uncut Diamonds From Jaipur, Pays Tribute To Grandmother Maharani Gayatri Devi

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From Faux Pas To Weird Outfits And Wardrobe Malfunctions, Met Gala 2026 Turns Meme Fest, Goes Viral, Breaks The Internet

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From Faux Pas To Weird Outfits And Wardrobe Malfunctions, Met Gala 2026 Turns Meme Fest, Goes Viral, Breaks The Internet

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From Faux Pas To Weird Outfits And Wardrobe Malfunctions, Met Gala 2026 Turns Meme Fest, Goes Viral, Breaks The Internet
From Faux Pas To Weird Outfits And Wardrobe Malfunctions, Met Gala 2026 Turns Meme Fest, Goes Viral, Breaks The Internet
From Faux Pas To Weird Outfits And Wardrobe Malfunctions, Met Gala 2026 Turns Meme Fest, Goes Viral, Breaks The Internet
From Faux Pas To Weird Outfits And Wardrobe Malfunctions, Met Gala 2026 Turns Meme Fest, Goes Viral, Breaks The Internet

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