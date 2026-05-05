Donald Trump Caught Sleeping At White House Event: Viral Video Shows POTUS ‘Dozing On His Feet’

Donald Trump was allegedly seen sleeping during a White House event on Monday, while listening to a speech delivered by one of his Cabinet members. The incident took place during a White House small-business summit, where Kelly Loeffler, the Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator, joined the President to promote administration policies. Loeffler was speaking about the economic strategies including regulatory changes and tax cuts aimed at supporting small businesses. However, as she presented several statistics, Trump appeared to briefly nod off while standing.

Viral Video Shows Trump Standing With Eyes Closed

In the video, Trump appears to have his eyes closed and occasionally fluttering, while still standing upright. He does not fully fall asleep, with observers noting that his posture suggests a light doze rather than deep sleep.

A video circulated online, with users on X drawing attention to the President’s apparent drowsiness. One user shared the clip with the caption, “OH MY GOD: Donald Trump falls fast asleep on his feet and only wakes up momentarily when he hears his name. Trump’s brain is officially vanilla pudding.”

🚨OH MY GOD: Donald Trump falls fast asleep on his feet and only wakes up momentary when he hears his name. Trump’s brain is officially vanilla pudding. pic.twitter.com/17hHEENSVm — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 4, 2026

Previous Instances of Trump Caught in Drowsiness

This is not the first time Trump has been seen appearing to fall asleep at a public event. In March, he was spotted dozing during an appearance in Memphis.

During that event in Tennessee, Trump appeared to remain seated on stage for an extended period with his head tilted downward and eyes closed for at least 30 uninterrupted seconds, according to clips shared on social media.

Trump Appears Exhausted

Following his return to the White House, observers noted that Trump appeared visibly tired and “exhausted.”

The episode comes amid broader international and domestic developments, including rising tensions between the United States and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz.

It also coincides with the hospitalization of close Trump associate Rudolph Giuliani, who is reported to be in critical condition.

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