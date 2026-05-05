Trump Calls On South Korea To Join Ship Protection Efforts Near Iran After Vessel Explosion

US President Donald Trump has asked South Korea to join a US-led naval mission, claiming that a South Korean cargo ship was attacked by forces linked to Iran.

He also said that US forces responded to the situation and shot down seven Iranian “fast boats.”

With that, Trump announced that US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine, will hold a press conference on Tuesday morning (local time).



In a post on Truth Social, Trump alleged that Iran had targeted “unrelated Nations” during the “Ship Movement, Project Freedom”, including an incident involving a South Korean cargo vessel. He claimed US forces responded by shooting down “seven small boats”.



He said, “Iran has taken some shots at unrelated Nations with respect to the Ship Movement, Project Freedom, including a South Korean Cargo Ship. Perhaps it’s time for South Korea to come and join the mission! We’ve shot down seven small Boats or, as they like to call them, “fast” Boats. It’s all they have left.”



According to Trump, no additional damage has been reported in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit corridor, apart from the South Korean vessel. He said, “Other than the South Korean Ship, there has been, at this moment, no damage going through the Strait.”



An explosion followed by a fire struck a Panama-flagged vessel operated by South Korea’s HMM Co. while it was anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, with authorities investigating whether the incident was caused by an external attack, according to Yonhap News Agency.



Citing government officials, Yonhap reported that the blast occurred at around 8:40 p.m. (local time) on Monday in waters near the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The vessel was carrying 24 crew members, including six South Koreans and 18 foreign nationals, and no casualties have been reported so far, the ministry said.



The cause of the explosion and the extent of the damage remain under investigation.



Trump also announced that the US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine would hold a press conference on Tuesday morning (local time).



He said, ” Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine, will have a News Conference tomorrow morning.”



In another Truth Social post, Trump shared a graphic portraying a stark comparison between US and Iranian military capabilities. The image depicted US naval, air, and missile defence forces as “100% operational,” while showing Iran’s military assets as “destroyed.” It also featured an image of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei marked with a red “X” and labelled “dead.”



The Truth Social post comes as Trump’s Project Freedom was launched on Sunday (local time).



US media outlets The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), CNN and Axios have emphasised Trump’s chosen word of “guide” rather than “escort” to describe how his new naval mission will work in the Strait of Hormuz.



Trump explained that various nations had reached out for American help to ensure their ships could navigate out of the strategic waterway safely.



Trump noted that these requests came from “Countries from all over the World, almost all of which are not involved in the Middle Eastern dispute going on so visibly, and violently, for all to see.”



Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei had confirmed that officials are currently assessing a counter-proposal from the United States aimed at halting the ongoing conflict, according to a report by Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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