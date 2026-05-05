UAE Condemns Targeting Of ADNOC Carrier While Passing Through The Strait Of Hormuz

The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned what it called an “Iranian terrorist attack,” where two drones targeted an ADNOC-linked national carrier while it was passing through the Strait of Hormuz, no injuries were reported.



In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) underscored that this attack constitutes a flagrant violation of UN Security Council resolution 2817, which affirmed the importance of freedom of navigation, and rejected the targeting of commercial vessels or the obstruction of international maritime routes.



The Ministry emphasised that targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of economic coercion or blackmail represents acts of piracy by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, and constitutes a direct threat to the stability of the region, its peoples, and global energy security.



The UAE further stressed the need for Iran to halt these unprovoked attacks, ensure its full commitment to an immediate cessation of all hostilities, and the complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in order to safeguard regional security, and maintain the stability of the global economy and trade. (ANI/WAM)

(Inputs from ANI)

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