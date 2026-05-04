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Home > World News > West Asia Tensions: UAE Activates Air Defences As Iran Launches Missile And Drone Attacks

West Asia Tensions: UAE Activates Air Defences As Iran Launches Missile And Drone Attacks

UAE said its air defence systems were actively responding to missiles and drones launched from Iran.

UAE said its air defence systems were actively responding to missiles and drones launched from Iran. Photo : AI Generated
UAE said its air defence systems were actively responding to missiles and drones launched from Iran. Photo : AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-04 23:40 IST

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West Asia Tensions: UAE Activates Air Defences As Iran Launches Missile And Drone Attacks

On Monday, the UAE said its air defence systems were actively responding to missiles and drones it believes were launched from Iran. Earlier, it had also intercepted four cruise missiles, with one landing in the sea.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the UAE’s Ministry of Defence said that it continues to actively engage with missile and UAV threats as its air defence intercepts ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

“The UAE’s air defences are currently dealing with missile attacks and incoming drones from Iran, and the Ministry of Defence confirms that the sounds heard in various parts of the country are the result of the UAE air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones. UAE Air Defence systems are actively engaging with missiles and UAV threats. MOD asserts that the sounds heard across the country are the result of ongoing engaging operations of missiles and UAVs,” the Ministry of Defence said on X.

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Meanwhile, Al Jazeera amd the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported, citing the Fujairah Media office, that an Iranian drone sparked a fire at an oil facility. Civil defence teams were deployed immediately to contain the blaze, the Fujairah Media Office said and added that there were no immediate reports of casualties.

In another post on X, the UAE’s Ministry of Defence said that four cruise missiles launched from Iran were detected toward various areas across the country. Three were successfully engaged over the country’s territorial waters, while one fell into the sea.

Earlier, the United Arab Emirates had strongly condemned the targetting og an ADNOC National Carrier while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Calling it a flagrant violation of UNSC resolution 2817, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for an immediate cessation of all hostilities.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command on Monday debunked reports that emerged in Iranian state media, which claimed that an American warship was struck with missiles.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said that none of its ships was struck and that the American forces continue to support Project Freedom as the naval blockade on Iranian ports continues.

The statement by CENTCOM comes after Fars News Agency, citing local sources, reported that a frigate, which had been moving near Jask on Monday, came under missile attack after ignoring warnings from the naval forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to the Iranian broadcaster, sources further reported that as a result of these strikes, the US vessel was unable to continue its course and was forced to turn back and flee the area.

As the situation evolves in the region, CENTCOM noted that US Navy guided-missile destroyers are currently operating in the Arabian Gulf after transiting the Strait of Hormuz in support of Project Freedom.

The Strait of Hormuz has emerged as an inflexion point in the conflict in West Asia.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has announced a new maritime control zone in the Strait of Hormuz, as per a report by Tasnim News Agency on Monday.

According to the Iranian state broadcaster, the IRGC declared a new maritime control area in the Strait of Hormuz. The new zone of “smart control” has the line between Mount Mobarak in Iran and south of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates in the south, and the line between the end of Qeshm Island in Iran and Umm Al Quwain in the United Arab Emirates in the west.

The latest developments come as US CENTCOM announced its forces will begin supporting Project Freedom, May 4, to restore freedom of navigation for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The mission, directed by President Trump, will support merchant vessels seeking to freely transit through the essential international trade corridor. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Hantavirus Outbreak On Cruise Ship: What Is This Deadly Disease That Killed 3 Passengers In MV Hondius?

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Tags: air defence systemsDronesiranMissilesuae

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West Asia Tensions: UAE Activates Air Defences As Iran Launches Missile And Drone Attacks

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West Asia Tensions: UAE Activates Air Defences As Iran Launches Missile And Drone Attacks
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