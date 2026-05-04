Donald Trump Unveils ‘Project Freedom’ To Escort Stranded Ships Through Strait Of Hormuz

Donald Trump has announced “Project Freedom,” a plan to help commercial ships stuck in the Strait of Hormuz as tensions rise in the Gulf.



In a post on Truth Social on Sunday (local time), Trump said countries around the world had requested American assistance to safely guide their ships out of the strategically vital waterway.



“Countries from all over the World, almost all of which are not involved in the Middle Eastern dispute going on so visibly, and violently, for all to see, have asked the United States if we could help free up their Ships, which are locked up in the Strait of Hormuz, on something which they have absolutely nothing to do with,” Trump said.



He added that the United States would act to ensure safe passage for affected vessels. “For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business,” he said.



“Again, these are Ships from areas of the World that are not in any way involved with that which is currently taking place in the Middle East. I have told my Representatives to inform them that we will use best efforts to get their Ships and Crews safely out of the Strait. In all cases, they said they will not be returning until the area becomes safe for navigation, and everything else,” he added.



Trump said the operation would begin Monday morning (Middle East time).” This process, Project Freedom, will begin Monday morning, Middle East time,” he stated.



Trump said that his representatives are having “very positive discussions” with Iran, while adding that the ship movement is meant to “free up people, companies, and Countries that have done absolutely nothing wrong.”



He said, “I am fully aware that my Representatives are having very positive discussions with the Country of Iran, and that these discussions could lead to something very positive for all. The Ship movement is merely meant to free up people, companies, and Countries that have done absolutely nothing wrong –They are victims of circumstance.”



He described the initiative as a humanitarian effort aimed at protecting civilian crews and commercial shipping. “This is a Humanitarian gesture on behalf of the United States, Middle Eastern Countries but, in particular, the Country of Iran,” Trump said.



“Many of these Ships are running low on food, and everything else necessary for large-scale crews to stay on board in a healthy and sanitary manner. I think it would go a long way in showing Goodwill on behalf of all of those who have been fighting so strenuously over the last number of months,” he said.



He also warned against any interference with the operation. “If, in any way, this Humanitarian process is interfered with, that interference will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully,” he said.



Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has rejected Iran’s latest proposal aimed at resolving the ongoing regional conflict, saying the offer is “not acceptable”, as reported by The Times of Israel.



According to the Israeli news platform, Trump made the statement during a brief phone call with Kan News correspondent Nathan Guttman.



In a post on X, Guttman quoted Trump saying, “It’s not acceptable to me. I’ve studied it, I’ve studied everything – it’s not acceptable.”



In additional comments reported by Kan News, Trump said the regional military campaign was progressing successfully. “The campaign is going great,” Trump said.



He added, “The Iranians want to make a deal, but I’m not satisfied with what they’ve offered.”



“There are things I can’t agree to,” Trump said, without elaborating on specific objections to Tehran’s proposal.



Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Sunday said that Tehran has received

Washington’s response to Iran’s proposal through Pakistan and as reported by Iran media, is currently reviewing it.



Speaking in an interview with the Iranian state broadcaster SNN TV, Baghaei said, “The United States’ view on Tehran’s proposal via Pakistan has reached Iran.”



“This perspective is currently under review, and Iran’s response will be provided after finalisation,” he added.

Baghaei stressed that Iran’s “14-point proposal” is solely aimed at ending the conflict in the region and does not address nuclear issue.



The post comes as a 14-point response to a proposal from the United States had been submitted by Tehran, state media outlet Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.



The Iranian proposal, which was reportedly delivered via a Pakistani intermediary, calls for “ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon,” according to Tasnim.



While the US reportedly proposed a two-month ceasefire, Tasnim noted that Tehran maintains “that the issues should be resolved within 30 days” and insists that diplomatic efforts must prioritise the “termination of the war” as opposed to simply extending a ceasefire.



The Iranian document follows a nine-point US proposal and covers various topics, including guarantees against military aggression and the withdrawal of US military forces from the region surrounding Iran.



The response further stipulates the release of frozen Iranian assets, the removal of sanctions, and the introduction of a “new mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz.” (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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