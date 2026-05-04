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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 3 After GT vs PBKS— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 3 After GT vs PBKS— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Take a look at the IPL 2026 points table as of May 3. Here's a look at the latest standings after the exciting GT vs PBKS game. Find out the full list of team rankings, Net Run Rate (NRR), and points for all ten franchises: MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, and DC.

IPL 2026 Points Table Latest Standings on May 3 After GT vs PBKS. Photo X
IPL 2026 Points Table Latest Standings on May 3 After GT vs PBKS. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-04 02:52 IST

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 3 After GT vs PBKS— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: The IPL has 10 teams: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. It is one of the most competitive T20 leagues in the world. Each squad is a mix of local young talent and experienced foreign players.

GT Beat PBKS In IPL 2026 

Washington Sundar hits a six off Marcus Stoinis to seal victory for Gujarat Titans against Punjab Kings in a last-over thriller in their IPL 2026 match on Sunday night in Ahmedabad. Sundar finished on 40 not out from 23 balls, hitting five fours and a match-winning six. Earlier, Suryansh Shedge smashed a fine 57 off just 29 deliveries as PBKS recovered from a bad start to post a decent 163 for 9. Sent in to bat, PBKS were 47/5 in the ninth over, with Shedge steadying the ship with a 44-ball 79 run stand with Marcus Stoinis (40). However, after they departed Punjab could not carry on the momentum in the death overs. Jason Holder was the pick of GT bowlers as he picked 4/24 while Kagiso Rabada (2/22) and Mohammed Siraj (2/28) also contributed with two wickets each. Sai Sudharsan’s 57 off 41 kept Gujarat in it during the chase but when he fell, PBKS came storming back into the game and put the chasing side under pressure. Sundar hit a biggie in the final over to finish the match needing three off the last two. 

IPL 2026 Points Table After PBKS vs GT

The tournament features 10 teams and in the league stage they are divided into 2 groups, similar to the 2023 Indian Premier League. Each team plays the teams in its own group twice and the teams in the other group once. This brings all the franchises together and makes rivalries between groups more important. At the end of the league phase, the best 4 teams qualify for the playoffs. Qualifiers 1 will see the top two teams battle it out for a place in the final. Eliminator is for 3rd- and 4th-placed teams. The loser goes home. The loser of Qualifier 1 will play the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifying 2. The winner of this game advances to the finals. Points collected are used for creating the rankings. Teams level on points are then separated by net run-rate. Punjab Kings are at the summit with 13 points at the moment. With the win, Gujarat Titans are now at 5th position with 12 points.

You Might Be Interested In
Rank Teams P W L NR Pts NRR
1 PBKS 9 6 2 1 13 +0.855
2 RCB 9 6 3 0 12 +1.420
3 SRH 10 6 4 0 12 +0.644
4 RR 10 6 4 0 12 +0.510
5 GT 10 6 4 0 12 -0.147
6 CSK 9 4 5 0 8 +0.005
7 DC 9 4 5 0 8 -0.895
8 KKR 9 3 5 1 7 -0.539
9 MI 9 2 7 0 4 -0.803
10 LSG 8 2 6 0 4 -1.106

Points Table Updated After PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Match 

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Tags: Cricket newscskDCGTGT vs PBKSindian premier leagueIPL 2026IPL 2026 Points TableIPL 2026 pts tableIPL 2026 standingsIPL Points TableKKRLSGMIpbkspointsrcbRRSRH

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 3 After GT vs PBKS— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 3 After GT vs PBKS— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 3 After GT vs PBKS— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 3 After GT vs PBKS— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 3 After GT vs PBKS— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 3 After GT vs PBKS— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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