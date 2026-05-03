Miami GP 2026 Buzz: ‘World Cup’s Sexiest Fan’ Ivana Knoll Steals The Spotlight at F1 Paddock — Check Out Hot, Sexy And Bikini Pics of Ex-Miss Croatia

Miami GP: At the Miami Grand Prix, Ivana Knoll—dubbed the “sexiest fan in Russia” during the 2018 FIFA World Cup—took center stage. According to reports, the former Miss Croatia finalist has participated in every event since 2022. A photographer seemed to lose concentration on the racing action during the live Sky Sports F1 broadcast, instead focusing on a somewhat special spectator in the paddock with his camera. The “mystery woman,” who social media users soon discovered to be former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll, inadvertently became the focus of a widely shared video. In the video, a mechanic for McLaren, too, seemed to be stunned by her presence and could not take his eyes off.

WATCH: Ivana Knoll grabs all the eyeballs at Miami GP









We occasionally forget how difficult being a cameraman is. You must ignore all other distractions and concentrate on what you are meant to be shooting. The Formula One has been televised by Sky Sports. During a pause in the Sprint action, the cameras focused on a woman wearing a tiny crop top and denim shorts —a characteristic style for Ivana Knoll—as they scanned the Miami paddock.

Ivana Knoll reacts to viral Miami F1 Video

Ivana Knoll in a black bikini. Image Credit: Instagram/Ivana Knoll

Ivana Knoll, a former “Miss Croatia,” has actually attended every Miami Grand Prix since 2022 because she lives in the Magic City. She posted the video to her Instagram stories with the description, “Getting viral all over TikTok,” along with a laughing emoji, indicating that she was made aware of it.

Who is Ivana Knoll?

Ivana Knoll in Florida. Image Credit Instagram/Ivana Knoll

After being well-known throughout the world during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ivana Knoll is now frequently seen at important sporting events. Commentators and fans made jokes about the “distraction” in the production truck since the Sky Sports F1 cameraman held the shot for a few seconds longer than normal. Fans dubbed the video the moment from the F1 qualifying day.

McLaren mechanic fails to keep his eyes off Ivana Knoll

Ivana Knoll In Vancouver. Image Credit: Instagram/Ivana Knoll

A McLaren mechanic standing a few feet away was the reason the video went viral, even though the cameraman’s focus was the original hook. Before realizing he was on the live global stream, the mechanic, who was caught in the background of the photo, was seen looking in the direction of the subject of the camera.

Ivana Knoll in Swimsuit. Image Credit Instagram/Ivana Knoll

The playful atmosphere of the McLaren garage was reflected by his “priceless” response, which was a combination of a double-take and a knowing, naughty grin toward his coworkers. The team’s morale was undoubtedly at an all-time high following a commanding McLaren 1-2 result in the Sprint race, where Lando Norris won his first race of the year.

F1 2026: Miami GP Qualifying

With a spectacular lap, Kimi Antonelli defeated Max Verstappen of Red Bull and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari to secure pole position for the Miami Grand Prix. Throughout Qualifying, the Mercedes driver was constantly around the top of the charts. Even though he was unable to improve on his last lap, an earlier effort proved to be invincible, as he finished the session with a time of 1m 27.798s. At the Miami International Autodrome, Verstappen appeared on the verge of overtaking Antonelli to the top spot with quick sectors, but he ultimately lost by little more than a tenth. He will start ahead of Leclerc in the first row.

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