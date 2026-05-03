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Home > Sports News > Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Winner Prediction: Who Will Win PES vs HYK, PSL 2026 Final At Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Winner Prediction: Who Will Win PES vs HYK, PSL 2026 Final At Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 final takes place at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Babar Azam-led Zalmi enter as favourites, while Marnus Labuschagne’s Kingsmen rely on momentum, explosive batting, and strong finishers in this high-stakes PES vs HYK clash.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Final. Image Credit: AFP
Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Final. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-03 17:30 IST

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Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Winner Prediction: Who Will Win PES vs HYK, PSL 2026 Final At Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Winner Prediction: The much-awaited Pakistan Super League 2026 final will take place on May 3 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, pitting the formidable debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen against the reliable Peshawar Zalmi. With eight victories from ten games, Zalmi led the league standings and showed depth and balance all season long. Their bowling team has performed well under duress, and Babar Azam has led from the front with graceful strokeplay. On the other hand, the Kingsmen showcased playoff heroics, particularly an exciting last-over thriller against Islamabad United, to overcome early setbacks and go to the final. Tonight, Peshawar Zalmi start as favourites in the PES vs HYK winner prediction. Here is a look at what the Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen match prediction says.

PSL 2026 Final, Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen: Preview

Babar Azam, Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Haris, and power hitters like Abdul Samad and Aaron Hardie make up Peshawar Zalmi’s batting lineup, which can accelerate on any surface. The bowling assault provides control and wickets thanks to Sufiyan Muqeem’s wrist spin and Nahid Rana’s raw pace. Their claim is further reinforced by their knockout cricket experience. Zalmi’s style is ideal for home advantage at Gaddafi Stadium. But it would be foolish to disregard the Hyderabad Kingsmen. A young team has been incredibly inspired by Captain Marnus Labuschagne. Firepower is supplied by explosive performances like Glenn Maxwell, Usman Khan, Saim Ayub, and Kusal Perera, and Hunain Shah, a death-over expert, has already shown his bravery. They are dangerous underdogs who could pull off an upset if Zalmi falters early because of their momentum from improbable comebacks. 

PSL 2026 Final, Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Pitch Report

The pitches utilized at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore have produced a lot of runs, making it a great place for batters. The average first-innings total in the last five PSL 2026 games played at this stadium is around 188. Bowling first would be preferred by the captain who wins the toss. It should be simple to pursue any target that is less than 180 on this surface.

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Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026 Final: Predicted Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi Predicted Playing XI: Mohammad Haris, Babar Azam (C), Kusal Mendis (WK), Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Aaron Hardie, Abdul Samad, Khurram Shahzad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Nahid Rana

Hyderabad Kingsmen Predicted Playing XI: Marnus Labuschagne (C), Maaz Sadaqat, Usman Khan (wk), Saim Ayub, Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed, Hassan Khan

PES vs HYK, PSL 2026: Match Information

Match Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, Final
Date Sunday, May 3, 2026
Time 8:00 PM (PKT) 8:30 PM (IST)
Venue Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Toss Prediction: How Will Toss Impact Today’s PSL 2026 Match?

In closely contested clashes like the finals of tournaments, even a slight advantage can turn the tables. At Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the teams chasing have had some advantages throughout the PSL 2026. Today, as Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen meet, winning the toss would be the aim for both Babar Azam and Marnus Labuschagne early on. Despite experts and past experiences suggesting that batting first is better in knockout games, the team that wins the toss would be inclined to bowl first. 

Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Today in PSL 2026?

PZ will start as favourites in the Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen winner prediction. The Babar Azam-led side has unarguably been the strongest team in PSL 2026. Having lost only a single game in the season so far, the Peshawar-based side would want to cap off their incredibly successful campaign by winning the trophy against Marnus Labuschange’s Kingsmen. 

Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Winner Prediction, PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi (PES)

Also Read: Arjun Tendulkar Mumbai T20 League Deal: 400% Pay Hike For Sachin Tendulkar’s Son Despite No Games In IPL 2026 — What Does This Mean for the LSG All-Rounder?

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Tags: babar azamGaddafi StadiumGaddafi Stadium pitch reportHyderabad Kingsmenmarnus-labuschagnePeshawar ZalmiPeshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad KingsmenPSL 2026PSL 2026 final

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Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Winner Prediction: Who Will Win PES vs HYK, PSL 2026 Final At Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

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Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Winner Prediction: Who Will Win PES vs HYK, PSL 2026 Final At Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore
Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Winner Prediction: Who Will Win PES vs HYK, PSL 2026 Final At Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore
Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Winner Prediction: Who Will Win PES vs HYK, PSL 2026 Final At Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore
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