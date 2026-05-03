Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan Helping Pregnant Deepika Padukone On King Set Defines True Gentleman Energy

Deepika Padukone, who recently announced her second pregnancy, is currently in South Africa shooting for King alongside Shah Rukh Khan. A behind-the-scenes clip from the film’s set has now gone viral, capturing a brief but warm moment between the two actors. In the video, SRK is seen helping Deepika as they walk up a flight of stairs between takes. Dressed in a black shirt and trousers, he pauses mid-step, turns back towards her, and offers his hand. Deepika, wearing a bright orange top paired with flowy, multi-coloured trousers, accepts the gesture before the two continue up the stairs together.

The candid clip has sparked attention online, with many noticing the interaction between the two stars. Shah Rukh Khan is seen turning back towards Deepika and extending his hand in a protective gesture, before they continue walking side by side.

The video surfaced shortly after images from the South Africa schedule of King were leaked online. The pictures, which showed Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika filming an elaborate sequence, quickly made their way across fan pages and fuelled speculation about the scene.

In those images, Deepika appeared in a flowing orange outfit, while Shah Rukh Khan wore a striped white-and-blue shirt with blue trousers. Director Siddharth Anand had earlier condemned the leak and urged fans not to share the images online.

Siddharth Anand reacted to the leaked images with a statement on social media. “Request to all the fans. Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of King. The team is working round the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone. Let us wait for the surprise on the big screen and for the assets to be revealed as the team of King originally intends to. Thank you for your love, support and cooperation (sic),” it read.

About the film

King also features Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, along with Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the film casts Shah Rukh Khan as a seasoned assassin navigating a gritty underworld, with Suhana playing his protégé.

The film is slated for a Christmas release.

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