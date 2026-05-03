Is Priyanka Chopra Skipping Met Gala 2026 For A Secret Antarctica Shoot? What’s Behind Her Mysterious Varanasi Project

The first Monday of May has long been associated with the stunning arrival of Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The 2026 Met Gala will lose her unique style, which she brings to every event. The actress has decided not to attend the major event after fashion fans worldwide waited to see her take on this year’s “Fashion Is Art” theme. The global star decided to skip the event because she has attended every gala since her first appearance at the event. Her absence from the event occurs because she is unable to attend due to her demanding international filming schedule, which requires her to work in locations far from New York City.

Varanasi Film Shooting In Antarctica Details

Priyanka remains absent from her current location because she needs to work on the demanding film project, Varanasi. The film crew has chosen to shoot essential scenes for the ancient Indian city-named movie at Antarctic locations because they require special filming conditions. Priyanka currently works in the frozen wilderness because her production schedule prevents her from traveling to Manhattan.

Priyanka Chopra Chooses Craft Over Glamour, Antarctica Shoot Signals Her Most Ambitious International Project Yet

This role is said to be one of her most physically and emotionally taxing to date, requiring her full immersion in the frozen landscape. She demonstrates her “craft-first” career approach through her decision to work on a challenging film set instead of attending the red carpet events of 2026. She made jokes about being an observer at this event, yet her work on Varanasi demonstrates that this project will become her most important international movie. The project provides viewers a storyline that matches her daring fashion selections.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Met Gala Legacy And Future Appearances

The Met Gala maintains its modern historical foundation through Priyanka’s contributions, which continue to shape the event despite her absence in this current year. Through her trench coat gown, which features an unending train, and her modern fashion interpretations of previous themes, she has established new standards for global fashion icons.

Met Gala 2026 Absence Builds Buzz as Priyanka Chopra Eyes Major International Appearance

The 2026 event lacks her presence, which creates an evident absence, but it increases anticipation for her upcoming public appearances. She will not attend the Met event, but sources say she will participate in a significant international event that will happen after her Antarctica mission ends.

Her career interruption will last only a short time because she must manage two demanding responsibilities, which include her extensive filming commitments and her global brand ambassador work and fashion expertise. The world currently observes the development of “Fashion Is Art,” which exists without its main inspiration while people anticipate the upcoming film she creates in the southern hemisphere.

Also Read: Shakira Stuns Rio de Janeiro With FREE Copacabana Concert, 2 Million Fans Create Unstoppable Dance Wave In Viral Video