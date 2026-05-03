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Home > World News > Who Are Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia? Dutch Royals Targeted In Chilling Murder Plot; Suspect Found With Axes, Nazi Symbol And Disturbing Note

Who Are Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia? Dutch Royals Targeted In Chilling Murder Plot; Suspect Found With Axes, Nazi Symbol And Disturbing Note

Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia were reportedly targeted in a suspected extremist plot, with a man arrested in the Netherlands carrying weapons and disturbing messages. Authorities say the alleged plan was foiled, but details remain limited as investigations continue under strict privacy laws.

Who Are Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia? Dutch Royals Targeted In Chilling Murder Plot; Suspect Found With Axes, Nazi Symbol And Disturbing Note (Image Credit: @NahBabyNahNah via X)
Who Are Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia? Dutch Royals Targeted In Chilling Murder Plot; Suspect Found With Axes, Nazi Symbol And Disturbing Note (Image Credit: @NahBabyNahNah via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sun 2026-05-03 08:37 IST

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Who Are Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia? Dutch Royals Targeted In Chilling Murder Plot; Suspect Found With Axes, Nazi Symbol And Disturbing Note

The future queen of the Netherlands and her younger sister were the targets of a suspected nazi murder plot. The reports state that police arrested a 33 year old man who plans to appear in court after he allegedly tried to harm both royal sisters during February. The case has raised fresh concerns about the safety of high profile members of the Dutch royal family.

What Did The Police Find When They Arrested The Suspect?

Police arrested the suspect in The Hague after they found unsettling materials which he held. The items reportedly contained two axes which had names like ‘Alexia’ and ‘Mossad’ and the expression ‘Sieg Heil’, which people used to associate with Adolf Hitler and the Nazi regime. Officials discovered a handwritten document which listed the names ‘Amalia’ and ‘Alexia’ and the term ‘bloodbath’, which made them more worried about the potential danger that the threat posed.

Was There Any Motive?

The police have not confirmed the motive which drives the suspect to conduct his activities. The authorities have withheld details about the suspect’s identity and personal information because of strict Dutch privacy regulations. The Hague Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed a court hearing for procedural matters but they will not share additional case details at this moment. The investigation shows many unknown parts because the police need to determine whether the suspect worked by himself or had other people involved.

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Is This The First Time Someone Tried To Kill Them?

Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia serves as the first heiress to the Dutch throne while her sister Princess Alexia stands as the second heir. The plot against Amalia was not the first attempt against her life. The New York Post reported that the royal family, which included Amalia and Alexia, observed King’s Day through public events in Dokkum because the February arrest news had just emerged. Multiple criminal organizations tried to kidnap Amalia, the young heir apparent, because she was the main target of their dangerous schemes which included an attempt to abduct her and then Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The authorities discovered that gang members had been using their communication system to contact Rutte, who currently works as NATO Secretary General, and the future queen in 2022. Queen Maxima removed Amalia from college student housing after one month because she wanted to bring her daughter back to the secure environment of the royal palace due to safety fears.

Also Read: Fact Check: Did Lorna Hajdini Appear With Accuser ‘John Doe’ In Viral Clip Amid JPMorgan Lawsuit Row?

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Tags: Dutch RoyalsMurder PlotPrincess AlexiaPrincess Catharina AmaliaSuspect Found With AxesSuspect Nazi Symbol

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Who Are Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia? Dutch Royals Targeted In Chilling Murder Plot; Suspect Found With Axes, Nazi Symbol And Disturbing Note

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Who Are Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia? Dutch Royals Targeted In Chilling Murder Plot; Suspect Found With Axes, Nazi Symbol And Disturbing Note
Who Are Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia? Dutch Royals Targeted In Chilling Murder Plot; Suspect Found With Axes, Nazi Symbol And Disturbing Note
Who Are Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia? Dutch Royals Targeted In Chilling Murder Plot; Suspect Found With Axes, Nazi Symbol And Disturbing Note
Who Are Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia? Dutch Royals Targeted In Chilling Murder Plot; Suspect Found With Axes, Nazi Symbol And Disturbing Note

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