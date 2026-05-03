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Home > India News > Gurugram Tragedy: Five Found Dead, Husband Battles For Life In Alleged Poisoning Case

Gurugram Tragedy: Five Found Dead, Husband Battles For Life In Alleged Poisoning Case

Five people, including a woman and four children, were found dead in a house in Gurugram’s Wazirpur area on Saturday night.

Five people, including a woman and four children, were found dead in a house in Gurugram’s Wazirpur area on Saturday night. Photo: AI Generated
Five people, including a woman and four children, were found dead in a house in Gurugram’s Wazirpur area on Saturday night. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-03 05:13 IST

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Gurugram Tragedy: Five Found Dead, Husband Battles For Life In Alleged Poisoning Case

Five people, including a woman and four children, were found dead in a house in Gurugram’s Wazirpur area on Saturday night, according to police.

The woman’s husband is in critical condition after he reportedly tried to take his own life.

According to police, initial investigations suggest that the man allegedly poisoned his wife and children before trying to take his own life. He has been admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment.

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Police reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident around 8 pm on Saturday and launched an investigation.

Forensic experts and the local police team examined the scene and seized mobile phones and other material evidence from the residence.

Authorities are currently probing the possible reasons behind the husband’s actions.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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Tags: deadFive peoplegurugramhome-hero-pos-1poisoning caseWazirpur

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Gurugram Tragedy: Five Found Dead, Husband Battles For Life In Alleged Poisoning Case
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