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Home > World News > Using Hormuz As A ‘Bargaining Chip’ Will Worsen Crisis, Qatar Tells Iran And Urges To Move Towards De-Escalation

Using Hormuz As A ‘Bargaining Chip’ Will Worsen Crisis, Qatar Tells Iran And Urges To Move Towards De-Escalation

Qatar asked Iran to follow international law and the UN Charter, and to keep the region’s interests in mind as tensions rise in West Asia.

Qatar asked Iran to follow international law and the UN Charter, and to keep the region’s interests in mind as tensions rise in West Asia. Photo: AFP News
Qatar asked Iran to follow international law and the UN Charter, and to keep the region’s interests in mind as tensions rise in West Asia. Photo: AFP News

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-03 01:03 IST

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Using Hormuz As A ‘Bargaining Chip’ Will Worsen Crisis, Qatar Tells Iran And Urges To Move Towards De-Escalation

On Saturday, Qatar asked Iran to follow international law and the UN Charter, and to keep the region’s interests in mind as tensions rise in West Asia. It also stressed the importance of reducing tensions.

In a post on X, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said that Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani spoke on the phone with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

“Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also emphasised that freedom of navigation is a well-established and non-negotiable principle, and that closing the Strait of Hormuz or using it as a bargaining chip would only exacerbate the crisis and jeopardise the vital interests of the region’s countries. He noted the potential negative repercussions this could have on global energy and food supplies, as well as on the market and supply chains’ stability”, the statement said.

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“In this context, the Prime Minister stressed the need to adhere to the provisions of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and to prioritise the interests of the region and its people to contribute to strengthening regional and international security and stability, and to support efforts to de-escalate tensions”, it further noted.

https://x.com/MofaQatar_EN/status/2050612268610527441?s=20

As per the statement, during the call, the Iranian Foreign Minister briefed the Prime Minister on the ongoing negotiations, their latest developments and the current diplomatic activity surrounding them.

Al-Thani affirmed the State of Qatar’s full support for mediation efforts aimed at resolving the crisis through peaceful means, stressing the need for all parties to respond positively to these efforts in a way that helps create suitable conditions for progress in the negotiations and reduces the risk of renewed escalation. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: ‘Only 5-7 Days Of Oil Left’: Pakistan Minister’s Big Admission, Compares India’s Large Reserves

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Tags: international-lawiranqatarun-charterwest asia

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Using Hormuz As A ‘Bargaining Chip’ Will Worsen Crisis, Qatar Tells Iran And Urges To Move Towards De-Escalation

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Using Hormuz As A ‘Bargaining Chip’ Will Worsen Crisis, Qatar Tells Iran And Urges To Move Towards De-Escalation

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Using Hormuz As A ‘Bargaining Chip’ Will Worsen Crisis, Qatar Tells Iran And Urges To Move Towards De-Escalation
Using Hormuz As A ‘Bargaining Chip’ Will Worsen Crisis, Qatar Tells Iran And Urges To Move Towards De-Escalation
Using Hormuz As A ‘Bargaining Chip’ Will Worsen Crisis, Qatar Tells Iran And Urges To Move Towards De-Escalation
Using Hormuz As A ‘Bargaining Chip’ Will Worsen Crisis, Qatar Tells Iran And Urges To Move Towards De-Escalation

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