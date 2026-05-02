Who Was Judge Aman Kumar Sharma? Delhi Judge Found Dead In Safdarjung, Police Confirm Suicide

A Judge Aman Kumar Sharma was found dead in the Safdarjung area of Delhi, ANI reported, citing police officials. According to reports, the judge died by suicide.

Judge Sharma was found hanging at a location – not revealed by the police – in the Safdarjung area on Saturday.

Judge Aman Kumar Sharma Found Dead In Bathroom

According to an India Today report, the judge was posted as Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Karkardooma Court, Delhi. He has been identified as 30-year-old Aman Kumar Sharma, son of Prem Kumar Sharma, hailing from the Safdarjung Enclave police station area.

Reports say police received a PCR call at 1:45 today, on May 2. The call was made by one named Shivam, son of Rajesh Sharma, a resident of Defence Colony. He is reportedly the brother-in-law of the deceased judge.

India Today quoted sources saying that Shivam told police that “My brother has died by suicide in the bathroom at home.”

When police reached the spot, Judge Sharma was found inside the bathroom. Doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police have now launched an investigation.

Who Was Judge Aman Kumar Sharma?

As per official records, Aman Kumar Sharma had joined the Delhi Judicial Services on June 19, 2021. He completed his BA LL.B from Symbiosis Law School, Pune in 2018. During his service, he handled various criminal and civil matters and served in different jurisdictions as a JMFC (Judicial Magistrate First Class) and Civil Judge.

With effect from October 18, 2025, he had taken charge as the Full-Time Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority in the North-East District at Karkardooma Courts, Delhi.

Officials have stated that no foul play has been established so far, but all aspects are being examined.

(Come back for more details.)

Disclaimer:

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA – 9820466726

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

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