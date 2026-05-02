Perfect Crown Episode 8 India Time: When & Where To Watch IU-Byeon Woo-seok’s K-Drama

Perfect Crown Episode 8 India Time: The Perfect Crown hype is still growing as the K-drama moves closer to the latter half of its story, with Episode 8 dropping today, May 2. The K-drama has already garnered a fan favourite status and excited audiences across not only South Korea but also globally, primarily due to the reunion of IU and Byeon Woo-seok and their on-screen chemistry generating fan hype before the series even began. The perfect combination of heart-wrenching drama, royal drama and romance makes Perfect Crown one of the most anticipated ongoing K-dramas and Episode 8 will surely be the most talked about. As the episode drops, Indian fans are looking to know exactly when the latest episode will surface and on what streaming platforms.

When Will Perfect Crown Episode 8 Be Released Today?

Perfect Crown Episode 8 will be released on May 2 today as the drama has been sticking to a regular schedule. The show airs two episodes every week on Fridays and Saturdays, keeping the fandom hooked with consecutive episodes. With 12 episodes in total, the show is expected to come to an end by May 16, barring any alterations in the release schedule.

What Is The Perfect Crown Episode 8 India Time?

The time for the users in India is directly related to its South Korean release time. Perfect Crown is released at 9:40 PM KST. That means it will be around 6:10 PM IST.

Hence, Indian viewers will be able to watch the episode at around night time, which makes it easy for viewers to watch the latest episode shortly after its release, if available properly.

Where To Watch Perfect Crown Episode 8 Online?

Perfect Crown is streaming globally on Disney+, and new episodes are being released on Disney+. However, it is not clear yet about India.

There is no official information about the availability of the drama on JioHotstar or any other OTT platform. Therefore, fans are waiting for the official release.

Is Perfect Crown Available In India Right Now?

Perfect Crown is not officially streamed on any platform in India at the moment. Although it is available at many international regions through Disney+, it will not be streaming on local OTT platforms in India for now.

As a result, fans are craving the availability of the drama, considering it is so popular with the lead couple and the storyline of the series.

Can You Watch Perfect Crown Episode 8 On Dailymotion?

You might be able to find Episode 8 on unofficial sites such as Dailymotion very soon after it releases, but these versions are unauthorised and may suffer from low video quality, lack of subtitles, and bad cuts.

It is always best to wait for a legal streaming option to ensure the best experience and support the cast and creators.

Why Is Perfect Crown So Popular?

Besides its story, the reunion of IU and Byeon Woo-seok after years has played a big role in helping the show to become popular since Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. The show also has strong direction, emotional weight, and a good story of a contract marriage that evolves into something more. Episode 8 releases today and fans in India are waiting for a faster update on the official streaming access.

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