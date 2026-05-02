Odisha 10th Result OUT: BSE Declares Class 10 Scores; Girls Lead Again As Pass Percentage Touches 95.33%- Check Direct Link

The Board of Secondary Education Odisha has declared 2026 Odisha Class 10 Result at 4 pm on May 2, giving immense happiness to more than 5 lakh students of the state. The result was declared on a press conference by the officials of the board and the state education minister. The overall pass percentage after the board exam this year is quite good at 95.33%. The trend of more girls passing the board exam compared to boys is also continuing. The link is active a bit later in the evening and the students can check the score online by entering roll number and date of birth.

Overall Pass Percentage and how students performed this year?

The Odisha Class 10 board exams show a pass percentage of 95.33%. Out of 5,44,670 candidates for the exam, a total of 5,36,306 students appeared in the exam and 8,364 were absent. Out of the students, who appeared for the exam, 5,19,251 students passed the exam.

The girls have once again outperformed the boys, with 2,63,152 girls passing the exam and 2,56,099 boys. This shows that more and more girls are passing the board exams.

How were students performing under each grade category?

The grade breakdown reveals that students have performed far and wide across the grade categories:

A1 Grade: 2,456 students

A2 Grade: 15,681 students

B1 Grade: 43,565 students

B2 Grade: 86,103 students

C Grade: 1,29,813 students

D Grade: 1,46,152 students

E Grade: 95,481 students

The breakdown clearly indicates that a few students secured the mid-range grades, but a smaller number of students qualified the A1 and A2 grades.Where to check Odisha 10th Result 2026 online?

The Odisha 10th result has been published online on the official website:

bseodisha.ac.in

and orissaresults.nic.in

Moreover, third-party website [indiaresults.com] has also added Odisha SSC outcome. The state board students can access their marks sheet on entering their roll number and date of birth.

How to check Odisha Class 10 result online?

By following these simple steps you can check the result:

Go to the official website- bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in

Select the link named ‘Annual Examination Result 2026’

Enter your roll number and date of birth

Click submit

The result will be visible on the screen

Download or print the marksheet for future reference

What are the key highlights and next steps for the students?

On 19 February to 2 March 2026, the Class 10 examinations were held in 3,082 centres, in a single shift. Over 5.61 lakh students participated in the examinations, a record-breaking number. This is one of the largest state board exams in India.

The examinations have an important update this year that the students will receive their certificates in Odia language in addition to English, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond, who confirmed.

The students should keep in mind that the online marksheet is provisional and the schools will be providing the original certificates later. The students’ attention now shifts to the Class 12 results that will be announced by the third week of May.

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