Yesha Sagar-Sameer Rizvi Relationship: Anchor Slammed For Mirror Selfies After ‘Don’t Believe Everything On The Internet’ Claim, Fans Draw Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik Parallels Amid Love Jihad Rumours

Yesha Sagar-Sameer Rizvi Relationship: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 may have witnessed its fair share of breathtaking sixes and wickets, but the tale involving Delhi Capitals (DC) star Sameer Rizvi and sports presenter Yesha Sagar has officially shifted from the boundary ropes to the corridors of social media controversy. Yesha Sagar Breaks Silence After Weeks of Religious Conversion, “Love Jihad” Rumours; Her Statement Has Only Stoked the Digital Fire

The Statement: “Don’t Believe Everything”

Yesha Sagar took to social media to respond to the explosive allegations that had been sparked by journalist Abhishek Tripathi’s viral reports to bring an end to the brewing storm. The allegations were that most likely Rizvi, a prominent cricketer from Uttar Pradesh, was pressurising Sagar to follow his religious traditions, change her behaviour and scrub “bold” content from her social media.

Indo-Canadian anchor posted a cryptic yet firm message taking the issue squarely on: “Don’t believe everything you see or read on the internet.” Her statement was a direct attempt to counter the rumours of forced conversion and the narrative that her personal life was being dictated by the DC batter.

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The ‘Mirror Selfie’ Backlash: “Back On Track”

But the “dignified silence” she was trying to maintain didn’t last long. Hours after her clarification, Yesha shared two mirror selfies with the caption “Back On Track.” The post was supposed to be about her moving on from the drama but it backfired spectacularly.

Netizens were quick to slam the anchor in the comment sections for what they deemed a “casual” and “nonchalant” approach to a ‘serious’ matter. Comment sections were flooded with comparisons to tennis legend Sania Mirza. Many pointed to her previous marriage to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and the couple’s subsequent separation as a “warning” for Yesha. The ‘Love Jihad’ angle has been revived by trolls and concerned fans alike who are aggressively advising her to break away from Sameer Rizvi before things get out of hand.

Who is Yesha Sagar?

The Ludhiana-born presenter who moved to Toronto in 2015 has become a household name in 2026. After a successful stint in the Punjabi music industry, and a breakout performance as the “mystery anchor” during WPL 2026, her proximity to Rizvi, whom she reportedly met during the UP T20 League, has put her under a microscope. She was seen cheering for Delhi Capitals in 2025 and 2026, but the absence of any official confirmation of their relationship keeps the rumour mill churning.

Sameer Rizvi’s Dip in Form

Amid off-field drama, Sameer Rizvi’s performance on the pitch has also come under the scanner. The right-hander started IPL 2026 as a contender for the Orange Cap, picking up two Player of the Match awards with blazing knocks of 70 and 90 against LSG and MI.

But his form has really dipped since the controversy went viral. Rizvi has scored just 209 runs in his last eight games at an average of 34.83 with two ducks and four single digit scores. This drop in concentration from their star youngster couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Delhi Capitals who are now in “must-win” mode if they are to keep their playoff hopes alive. Rizvi on the other hand is yet to respond to the rumours publicly.

With the IPL in its business end, both Rizvi and Sagar are still in the eye of a storm, which combines cricket, religion and the harsh reality of social media scrutiny.

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