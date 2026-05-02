Marengo CIMS Hospital’s cardiac surgeon Dr. Dhaval Naik honoured with Gujarat Garima Award

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 2: Dr. Dhaval Naik, a cardiac surgeon associated with Marengo CIMS Hospital, has been honoured with the prestigious Gujarat Garima Award in recognition of his contributions to advanced cardiac care, surgical outcomes, teamwork and social service.

The award was presented during the 66th Gujarat Foundation Day celebrations held in Surat by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Originally from Dhanori village in Navsari, Dr. Naik was born into a farmer family with a legacy closely linked with India’s freedom movement. He demonstrated academic excellence from an early stage and was awarded a gold medal in General Surgery. After specialising in cardiac surgery in Chennai, he gained international experience working in countries including Australia and Germany before choosing to return to Gujarat.

Having performed over 20,000 heart surgeries, Dr. Naik has played a significant role in strengthening advanced cardiac care services in the state. His expertise includes complex and high-risk cardiac procedures, minimally invasive heart surgeries, heart transplants, and the use of artificial heart and lung support systems.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Naik said, “This recognition reflects the collective efforts of our entire team. I am proud to be associated with an institution like Marengo CIMS Hospital, which prioritises patient-centric care, advanced infrastructure and teamwork.”

He is widely recognised for his patient-centric approach, surgical precision and consistent clinical outcomes. Alongside his medical practice, Dr. Naik has been actively involved in public health initiatives, including campaigns such as “A Healthy Heart” and promoting organ donation awareness. He is also working towards reducing the incidence of heart disease in the long term.

The Gujarat Garima Award is conferred for significant contributions to society. Dr. Naik’s recognition highlights the growing need for specialised cardiac care in India and the importance of sustained efforts towards reducing the burden of heart disease.

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