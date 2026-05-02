Aptronix Launches Its Biggest Brand Campaign Yet, Featuring Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala as Faces of a Bold New Retail Era

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 2: Aptronix, India’s leading Apple Premium Reseller, has unveiled its most ambitious brand campaign to date — “Big & Beyond Aptronix” — featuring celebrated actors Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala as the official campaign faces. The launch marks a landmark moment in Indian Apple retail: the opening of Aptronix’s largest store in India, spanning 8,000 square feet, at Sarath City Capital Mall, Hyderabad.

A Campaign Built for the Boldest Generation of Apple Users

Designed to embody scale, confidence, and innovation, the “Big & Beyond Aptronix” campaign reflects the brand’s evolution into a world-class, aspirational retail destination. With Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala at the forefront, the campaign carries powerful cultural resonance — pairing the sophistication and ambition both actors represent with the premium experience Aptronix has built its reputation on.

Their presence bridges Aptronix’s premium retail identity with the aspirations of a new generation of Apple users across India, cementing an emotional connection that goes well beyond the transactional.

India’s Largest Apple Premium Reseller Store — 8,000 Sq. Ft. of Pure Experience

At the heart of this campaign is a milestone that redefines what Apple retail looks like in India. The newly launched Aptronix flagship at Sarath City Capital Mall spans 8,000 square feet — making it the largest Aptronix store and one of the largest Apple Premium Reseller stores in the country.

Designed to global standards, the store offers:

Immersive, hands-on product discovery across the full Apple ecosystem

Expert-led personalised guidance for every customer need

Seamless in-store service and support experiences

A retail environment that elevates the act of choosing Apple into an experience in itself

The Limitless Aptronix Exchange: Rewiring How India Upgrades

Central to the campaign is the celebrated Limitless Aptronix Exchange programme, which has fundamentally changed how customers approach Apple upgrades. The programme delivers:

High-value, transparent exchange benefits

Hassle-free transitions to the latest Apple devices

Democratised access to premium technology for a wider audience

The programme’s continued success is a direct reflection of Aptronix’s customer-first philosophy — making world-class technology not just desirable, but genuinely within reach.

In Their Words

“What we have built with Aptronix is not just a retail chain — it is a belief system. A belief that Indian consumers deserve the finest Apple experience, without compromise. This 8,000 square foot store is the physical expression of that belief. When I see Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita as the faces of this campaign, I see the same values we have always stood for — elegance, ambition, and a quiet confidence in thinking bigger. This is just the beginning of what Premium Lifestyle and Fashion will deliver for our customers.”

— Sutinder Singh, Founder & Owner, Premium Lifestyle and Fashion

“For us, ‘Big & Beyond’ is not a campaign theme — it is how we operate. Every decision we have made at Aptronix has been in service of one goal: creating the most exceptional Apple retail experience in India. With our largest store now open in Hyderabad and two icons of Indian cinema representing our vision, we are sending a clear signal to the market. Aptronix is not just growing — we are setting the standard.”

— Meghna Singh, CEO, Aptronix

A New Chapter. A New Scale.

With the “Big & Beyond Aptronix” campaign, the brand firmly consolidates its leadership in the Apple retail ecosystem — bringing together celebrity influence, customer-centric innovation, and India’s largest-format Apple Premium Reseller experience under one powerful vision.

This is Aptronix, reimagined for what comes next.

About Aptronix

Aptronix is India’s leading Apple Premium Reseller, operating across multiple cities with a commitment to delivering world-class Apple retail experiences. With a focus on immersive in-store environments, customer-first programmes, and premium service standards, Aptronix continues to set the benchmark in technology retail in India.

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