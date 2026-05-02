The Global PVC Industry Converges amidst West Asia Crisis Driving New World Order, Collaboration & Strategic Direction

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2: The 13th edition of VINYL INDIA 2026 — the World’s largest PVC business Summit and Exhibition, concluded successfully on April 9–10 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai, bringing together the key stakeholders across the Global PVC value chain.

With participation from over 1,150 delegates representing 515+ organizations across 21 countries, the Summit reaffirmed India’s growing stature as the Global hub for PVC demand and industry collaboration, and Vinyl India being PVC’s Largest Summit in the World.

Highlight of Vinyl India 2026

Vinyl India was held at the peak of the West Asia crisis, significantly impacting India’s and the Global energy landscape, trade routes, and diaspora.

The implications of rising oil prices, increasing shipping costs, and associated risks to manufacturing and economic stability were addressed by global experts, who provided forward-looking insights for the coming months, enabling delegates to make informed decisions.

India Emerges as a Global Growth Engine

India continues to stand out as one of the fastest-growing PVC markets globally, driven by strong demand from infrastructure development, irrigation, water management, housing, sanitation, and industrial expansion.

Current market size: ~4.7 MMTA

Growth rate: 6–8% annually, outpacing GDP

Market value: ₹35,000 crores, projected to reach ₹50,000 crores by 2030

However, domestic production capacity remains constrained at ~1.5 MMT, highlighting a significant demand–supply gap. Encouragingly, new capacity investments signal growing long-term confidence in India’s PVC growth story.

Speakers highlighted upcoming capacities and then the projected trade flows

Navigating Current Uncertainty with Collective Insight

Building on these Global challenges, the industry continues to face multiple headwinds — including raw material volatility, unprecedented price rise, supply chain disruptions, logistics constraints, and margin pressures.

Against this backdrop, VINYL INDIA 2026 served as a critical platform for:

Sharing credible market intelligence

Interpreting global developments

Identifying actionable strategies

The strong participation reflected a clear shift among industry leaders toward collaboration over fragmentation and informed decision-making over speculation.

Key Insights from Industry Leaders

The Summit featured powerful keynote and plenary sessions addressing market outlook, geopolitical impacts, and technological transformation:

M.P. Taparia (Supreme Industries) emphasized the need to address the demand–supply gap, encourage investments, and tackle misconceptions around PVC. He underscored sustainability as a business imperative.

Anil Jain (Jain Irrigation) highlighted PVC’s critical role in agriculture and water security, noting strong demand potential driven by irrigation expansion and evolving farmer ecosystems.

Dharmakriti Joshi pointed to India’s strengthening long-term growth trajectory amid global slowdown, while cautioning on near-term uncertainties driven by geopolitical developments.

Eren Celenk (McKinsey) discussed the transformative potential of AI across manufacturing, R&D, and commercial functions, while stressing the continued importance of human judgment.

Vinoo Mehta (DCM Shriram) reinforced confidence in long-term PVC fundamentals despite short-term volatility.

Sanjay Moolji (Tricon) highlighted the significant global supply disruptions arising from geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, which may take a long time to normalize even after the conflict in West Asia is resolved.

Key Industry Takeaways

India remains a high-growth PVC market with strong structural demand drivers

Agriculture, water infrastructure, and housing will continue to fuel demand

Global uncertainties require adaptive and resilient business strategies

AI and digital technologies are enhancing manufacturing efficiency

Pipes and infrastructure applications remain dominant growth segments

Sustainability, recycling, and responsible material use are gaining urgency

PVC is expanding into new applications, including healthcare, packaging, and fenestration, and even in modern architecture and exterior looks of buildings for offices and residences.

Industry-wide collaboration is becoming essential for long-term growth

Innovation, Technology, and Strategic Dialogue

A major highlight of this year’s summit was the debut keynote on “AI Revolution and Its Impact on Manufacturing,” reflecting the increasing role of digital transformation in industrial competitiveness.

The event also showcased new innovations across:

Pipes & Infrastructure

Building Materials (WPC-Wood Plastic Composites, SPC-Stone Plastic Composites)

Wire & Cable

Packaging & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare Applications

uPVC Fenestration

Interactive 4 Panel Discussions with industry leaders as Panelists

Transformation of traditional PVC businesses

Scaling OPVC applications

Performance-driven fenestration systems

Advanced and high-performance PVC Applications

Strengthening Old Relationships and Creating New Ones

Beyond business discussions, the summit facilitated meaningful networking through gala evenings and informal interactions, fostering stronger relationships and collaboration across the global PVC fraternity.

A Positive Outlook amid Global Challenges

Despite global uncertainties, the overall sentiment remained optimistic. The summit reinforced India’s position as a strategic destination for global investments and partnerships in the PVC sector.

The collective industry outlook was clear:

Collaboration over isolation. Insight over speculation. Strategy over uncertainty.

Organizer’s Perspective

Nidhi Verma, Founder & Managing Director, ElitePlus++ Business Services, stated:

“VINYL INDIA 2026 has been a highly significant and timely platform as the industry navigates unprecedented volatility. What stands out is the collective intent to engage, collaborate, and move forward with clarity and direction.”

About ElitePlus++ Business Services

ElitePlus++ Business Services is a leading Global organizer of business Summits and Exhibitions for the plastics, polymers, petrochemicals, packaging, and energy sectors. With over 15 years of experience and 100+ international events, the company connects global leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to enable knowledge exchange, partnerships, and growth.

Its flagship platforms — including VINYL INDIA — are among the world’s largest industry gatherings.

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