Guinness Glory: CM Devendra Fadnavis praises Navayuga for landmark Missing Link Project

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2: Navayuga Engineering Company Limited (NECL) proudly garners its second Guinness World Records with the construction of the Widest Underground Tunnel, achieved as part of the landmark Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link Project. This extraordinary feat stands as a defining moment in India’s infrastructure journey, showcasing unmatched scale, engineering mastery, and a bold vision to build beyond boundaries.

For decades, the Mumbai-Pune journey through the Sahyadris was scenic yet slow and unpredictable. Under the vision and leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Devendra Fadnavis, the Government of Maharashtra envisioned a transformative solution – bridging the 13.3-kilometre Missing Link, which was delivered by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDCL) and brought to life by Navayuga Engineering Company Limited.

Inaugurated on Maharashtra Day, the much-awaited Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link stands as a landmark of engineering brilliance, expanding India’s infrastructure horizon. By bypassing the traffic-prone Khandala Ghats, this transformative route reduces travel time by 30 minutes and significantly eases congestion on one of Maharashtra’s most critical transport corridors.

Marking a defining milestone, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Smt. Sunetra Pawar, and Managing Director of Navayuga Engineering Company Limited, Mr. Chinta Sridhar came together to launch this landmark moment in India’s infrastructure journey.

Mr. Chinta Sridhar, Managing Director, Navayuga Engineering Company Limited, stated, “This is more than a world record, it is a statement of what India can build. Delivering the widest underground tunnel through the challenging basalt terrain of the Sahyadris reflects our ability to execute complex, design-led infrastructure at a global scale. The recognition from Guinness World Records is a proud moment for all of us, and a testament to the trust placed in us by the Government of Maharashtra, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited, and the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis. At Navayuga Engineering, we are committed to pushing boundaries and building infrastructure that drives India forward.”

Mr Ramesh Singooru, Senior Vice President and Regional Head of NECL stated that “Having invested millions of manhours marked by perseverance and unwavering dedication toward the realization of the much-awaited Missing Link project, I am immensely delighted and proud to represent Navayuga Engineering Company Limited in achieving a Guinness World Record for this mega initiative.”

He further added that, “The project presented formidable execution challenges, particularly due to complex land constraints and the steep gradients of the hilly and valley terrain. These were addressed through meticulous planning and advanced engineering solutions, including the provision of adits, cross passages at every 300 metres, and the adoption of NATM with controlled blasting to safeguard the adjacent expressway, in compliance with relevant safety norms.”

“Construction beneath a large water body was undertaken with the highest safety standards, supported by state-of-the-art technologies such as SCADA-based monitoring, high-pressure water mist firefighting systems, integrated tunnel management systems (ITMS), public address systems, SOS and emergency response systems, and advanced ventilation mechanisms. The project also involved extensive rock excavation, large-scale concrete works, and the successful integration of viaduct structures across a valley of approx 180 metre, utilizing UHPFRC girders to enable efficient construction in challenging terrain. This landmark project will significantly alleviate congestion in the Khandala ghat section, marking a transformative step in infrastructure development. It sets a new benchmark for excellence and establishes a milestone not only for the state but for the nation as a whole.”

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link spans 13.3 km, of which approximately 10.67 km comprises state-of-the-art, 5-lane twin tunnels, each 22.33 metre wide, constructed by Navayuga Engineering Company Limited.

The project involved the excavation of over 85 lakh tonne of rock through the challenging terrain of the Sahyadri range. Construction utilised 7,600 tonne of steel, reinforcing the structural strength of the tunnels. Over 1.1 lakh cubic metre of concrete were deployed for shotcrete, enhancing structural stability and durability, while an additional 2.2 lakh cubic metre of concrete were used for PQC (Pavement Quality Concrete), ensuring long-term road performance. The project was delivered through 9 million manhours, reflecting the scale, complexity and human effort behind its execution. With safety as a foremost priority, advanced technologies have been deployed to ensure protection of both commuters and the surrounding environment.

Key Engineering & Safety Highlights of the Widest Underground Twin Tunnel:

The entire Missing Link corridor is monitored 24×7 through a SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system , enabling real-time traffic management, air quality monitoring and intelligent tunnel operations.

, enabling real-time traffic management, air quality monitoring and intelligent tunnel operations. The project integrates AI-powered monitoring and control systems , ensuring seamless, data-driven decision-making across the tunnel network.

, ensuring seamless, data-driven decision-making across the tunnel network. A comprehensive surveillance network comprising bullet cameras, PTZ cameras (at intervals of 150-300 metre) and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems at tunnel entry and exit points ensures continuous monitoring and enhanced security.

at tunnel entry and exit points ensures continuous monitoring and enhanced security. The tunnels are equipped with jet fan ventilation systems , with continuous monitoring of Carbon Monoxide (CO) and Nitrogen Oxides (NOx), maintaining safe and breathable air quality at all times.

, with continuous monitoring of Carbon Monoxide (CO) and Nitrogen Oxides (NOx), maintaining safe and breathable air quality at all times. SCADA-enabled intelligent ventilation systems automatically regulate airflow to ensure optimal environmental conditions within the tunnels.

automatically regulate airflow to ensure optimal environmental conditions within the tunnels. Advanced fire safety systems , including automated fire detection and a High-Pressure Water Mist Suppression System , enable rapid response and effective containment in case of emergencies.

, including automated fire detection and a , enable rapid response and effective containment in case of emergencies. Fire-fighting cross passages are located at intervals of 300 metre, ensuring swift evacuation and emergency response.

are located at intervals of 300 metre, ensuring swift evacuation and emergency response. SOS systems are installed at intervals of 150 metre , along with Emergency Push Buttons at every 50 metre , ensuring immediate access to assistance across the entire stretch.

, along with , ensuring immediate access to assistance across the entire stretch. FM Radio Broadcasting System enables real-time transmission of emergency alerts and critical information to motorists within the tunnel.

enables real-time transmission of emergency alerts and critical information to motorists within the tunnel. An integrated Public Address System, linked to the central control room, allows instant communication of emergency alerts and traffic updates to tunnel users.

With a pan-India presence and four decades of infrastructure leadership, Navayuga Engineering marks yet another defining milestone with the World’s Widest 5-Lane Twin-Tunnel engineering marvel. Seamlessly connecting India’s commercial capital with a rapidly expanding industrial hub, the project is poised to transform regional mobility, unlock economic potential, and strengthen one of Maharashtra’s most critical corridors.

Driven by a commitment to engineering excellence, innovation, and sustainability, Navayuga Engineering continues to deliver world-class infrastructure that not only meets global standards but also shapes India’s future, building enduring assets that power growth, connectivity and nation-building at scale.

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